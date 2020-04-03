FairPrice to reopen Bedok Mall outlet on April 4 after virus-related deep clean

NTUC FairPrice will be reopening its FairPrice Finest outlet in Bedok Mall on April 4 following a three-day deep clean, after one of its employees working there tested positive for Covid-19.

The store will only be allowed to resume operations after inspection and approval by the National Environment Agency (NEA), according to a note posted on FairPrice's Facebook page.

FairPrice will also activate its own team to conduct additional cleaning and a thorough wipe-down of the store.

As a precautionary measure, the supermarket chain has disposed of all non-packaged perishable food in the store to avoid any cross-contamination due to the disinfection and cleaning procedures.

It has also debunked rumours that the staff works at the outlet's sushi counter. Instead, the employee works at the back-end replenishing stock and has had minimal contact with customers.

All staff working at the store have been put on leave of absence and advised to stay at home, check their temperature and monitor their health.

To man the Bedok outlet when it reopens, FairPrice said it will be drawing manpower resources from other stores, including volunteers from its headquarters.