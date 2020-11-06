Robinsons' closing down sale begins on Friday

There will be a store-wide discount on fashion, beauty, homeware, accessories and travel items, said marketing agency BWP Group on Friday.

[SINGAPORE] Robinsons will begin its store wide sales on Friday at its last two stores in Singapore at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

There will be a store-wide discount on fashion, beauty, homeware, accessories and travel items, said marketing agency BWP Group on Friday.

"Everything has been reduced and must go... customers are encouraged to take advantage of these fantastic discounts while stocks last," it added.

When contacted, a BWP spokesperson could not provide details on when the sale would end.

The retailer's appointed liquidator KordaMentha has confirmed this announcement, adding in an update on Thursday that customers who have ordered Simmons, Sealy, Serta or King Koil mattresses from Robinsons and have paid in full can expect them to be delivered.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A fifth mattress company, Mattress International (MaxCoil) said that customers who have made a full payment should approach their bank to cancel it.

After they redirect their purchases and make payment to MaxCoil, their orders will be fulfilled.

KordaMentha added on Thursday that discussions with other mattress suppliers are ongoing and it will provide updates when they are available.

As at 4pm Thursday, Case has received 40 consumer complaints against Robinsons Singapore.

Of these, 34 customers are seeking a refund on or delivery of the mattresses which they have pre-paid in full or partially.

THE STRAITS TIMES

READ MORE: