Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 9:22 AM
Terence Loh (left) and Nelson Loh - Bellagraph Nova.jpg
Singaporean business duo Terence Loh (left) and Nelson Loh are co-founders of BN Group, alongside Chinese business partner Evangeline Shen.
PHOTO: BELLAGRAPH NOVA GROUP

BELLAGRAPH Nova Group (BN Group) co-founder Terence Loh has resigned from the newly formed company, which was recently thrust into the spotlight for doctored photos of Barack Obama in its marketing materials.

The resignation comes as Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGHG) - founded by scandal-hit Singaporean cousins Mr Terence Loh and Nelson Loh - is under police investigation over allegedly unauthorised signatures on some of its financial statements.

At close to 1am on Wednesday, BN Group issued a statement saying that Mr Terence Loh "is trying to solve the problems" arising from the probe into NGHG, and they thus "mutually agreed" that he should quit.

NGHG is not part of BN Group, the latter noted. The company added that it "has never consolidated or is by any chance linked to" NGHG and the alleged forgery in the financial statements.

Mr Nelson Loh is also a co-founder of BN Group, alongside Chinese business partner Evangeline Shen. The whereabouts of Mr Nelson Loh in recent weeks are not known, and he was not mentioned in BN Group's statement on Wednesday.

Ernst & Young (EY) last month lodged a police report claiming that its signatures were used on NGHG's financial statements even though the auditor did not sign off on them.

An EY spokesperson said it was "never the auditors" of the parent firm NGHG, which was incorporated in the Cayman Islands by the Lohs, although it worked for a Singapore-incorporated subsidiary Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd only in 2017.

A lawyer speaking on behalf of Mr Terence Loh had said he was aware of the allegations, but denied wrongdoing.

In late September, a group of chafed investors in NGHG moved to guard its interests, amid concerns about the company's accounts. Among these investors was Sinopharm Capital, the private equity arm of Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

NGHG's board has set up a special committee to investigate allegations that the audit signatures were forged and to "restructure and scrutinise" the company's affairs. The Lohs are not part of this committee.

The board also stated that NGHG is not wholly owned by the duo. "The majority of the beneficial interest in NGHG is ultimately held by individual, private and institutional investors," it noted, adding that the firm is "wholly unconnected and unrelated" to BN Group and Catalist-listed Axington.

The Business Times (BT) understands that the NGHG board consists of four directors - apart from the Lohs - and represent the interests of Singaporean as well as Chinese investors.

Mr Terence Loh and Mr Nelson Loh are also the controlling shareholders of Axington, which said last month that it was engaging with the duo to obtain clarity on "strategic changes" expected to be made in the firm's business direction.

Both men are looking to sell their super-majority stake in Axington and had approached several parties, BT reported two weeks ago.

Five of Axington's directors - including Ms Shen, who was the chairman - resigned in August.

The Loh cousins and Ms Shen formed BN Group in July after merging the Lohs' investment vehicle, Dorr Group, with her Bellagraph Group.

BN Group announced in August it was in advanced talks to buy high-profile football club Newcastle United. Last week, it insisted it was still seeking to buy the club, despite the police probe, photoshopped photos showing the trio meeting Mr Obama and other suspect claims made in the company's marketing materials.

