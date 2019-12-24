Indonesia launches B30 biodiesel to cut costs, boost local palm oil

Jakarta

INDONESIA on Monday launched biodiesel containing 30 per cent palm-based fuel, the highest mandatory mix in the world, in a bid to slash its fuel import bill and boost domestic palm oil consumption.

President Joko Widodo said so-called "B30" biodiesel would allow Indonesia to cut its fossil fuel imports by 63 trillion rupiah (S$6.1 billion) a year, up from 43.8 trillion rupiah saved in 2019 from existing B20 fuels. "This will improve our current account deficit and increase our import substitution," Mr Joko said at the launch.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer and exporter, has been gradually increasing the bio content of its biodiesel, aiming to absorb growing supplies of palm oil while also trimming costly fuel imports.

Since late 2018, biodiesel sold across Indonesia has had a mandatory 20 per cent bio mix, using fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) made from palm oil.

"Indonesia is recorded as the first country to implement B30 in the world," the energy ministry said on Monday, noting that its use will be mandatory from Jan 1. The programme has already driven up price expectations for the edible oil as it would bolster demand at a time when output is forecast to slow, due to drought and haze from forest fires.

The government has allocated 9.59 million kilolitres (KL) of FAME for the B30 mandate in 2020, up from 6.63 million KL this year.

Mr Joko said the programme would also help Indonesia preserve a market for a vital commodity instead of depending on exports.

The European Union concluded in March that palm oil causes excessive deforestation and plans to effectively phase it out as a fuel for transport. Indonesia has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization.

"We will not be dependent on other countries who want to buy our CPO (crude palm oil)," Mr Joko said. "If you don't buy it, I can use myself... Our bargaining position is stronger." REUTERS