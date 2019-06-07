You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell boosts Singapore's Bukom refinery storage by around 1.3m barrels

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 10:04 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SHELL said on Thursday night that it has increased the storage capacity at its Singapore Bukom refinery by nearly 1.3 million barrels by building two large crude oil tanks.

By increasing storage capacity at Pulau Bukom, Shell will have greater flexibility in optimising its oil trading activities. The move is also to improve competitiveness through storage and logistics investment at its core refineries, due to expected increases in demand for oil products in the region and globally over the next two decades.

According to Shell, Singapore is its largest petrochemical production and export centre in the Asia-Pacific region. Similarly, it is also investing in storage and logistics for its other large, complex and integrated sites in Rotterdam and the US Gulf Coast.

Robin Mooldijk, executive vice-president for manufacturing at Shell, said the new facilities will allow Shell to buy more oil when market conditions are attractive.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This project positions Shell to capture stronger margins and better manage market volatility over the coming years," he added.

Shell built the storage tanks using an automated welding technology, reducing welding time by 60 per cent and reducing costs.

This is not the first time Shell invested in storage capacity for its Singapore petrochemical complexes. In September 2018, it penned an agreement with privately owned Oiltanking Singapore Chemical Storage (OTSC) for the lease on two more propylene storage tanks on Jurong Island. OTSC is an independent storage provider that handles petrochemical products and runs a terminal on Jurong Island.

Pulau Bukom contains the company's largest wholly owned Shell refinery globally in terms of crude distillation capacity. It is also home to Shell's ethylene cracker complex, which saw its production capacity expand to one million tonnes a year, up from 800,000 tonnes, on a successful upgrading in 2015.

Energy & Commodities

Rare-earths giant Lynas to prioritise US military's needs

Petrobras, Brazil government dodge bullet as Supreme Court approves asset sales

Fitch downgrades Pemex debt to 'junk' in fresh blow to Mexico

Maduro axes electricity minister amid ongoing Venezuela blackouts

Oil jumps 2% as possible delay of US tariffs on Mexico boosts equities

Saudis, Russia meet with future of Opec+ cuts still unresolved

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

BP_Grab_070619_4.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening