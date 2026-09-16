Bilateral agreements key to mitigating risks of Asean Power Grid projects: OCBC
But the progress on building regionwide connectivity is slow, even though discussions on APG are ongoing
- The success of APG is particularly crucial for Singapore, as the city-state aims to import 6 GW of low-carbon electricity from its neighbours by 2035. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] To overcome significant political and regulatory risks hindering the Asean Power Grid (APG), governments within the regional bloc should first ink overarching bilateral agreements governing cross-border electricity trade, said OCBC group chief sustainability officer Mike Ng.
“Many of the individual regulatory issues... are ultimately symptoms of the absence of a sufficiently durable cross-border legal framework,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Business Times.
He was speaking about a new report examining the commercial and legal conditions required to finance projects that export low-carbon electricity to Singapore.
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