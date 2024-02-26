Subscribers

Singapore’s novel green jet fuel levy could trigger production in S-E Asia: Airbus CSO

Wong Pei Ting

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 5:00 am
Airbus chief sustainability officer Julie Kitcher said Singapore's coming green levy for outbound travellers is a “very positive and concrete” step.
PHOTO: WONG PEI TING, BT

Green Fuel

SINGAPORE’s recently announced green jet fuel levy might sound unambitious to the man on the street, as it aims to support a modest 1 per cent use of sustainable aviation fuel on departing flights from 2026.

Airbus chief sustainability officer Julie Kitcher, however, sees this step as a leap in an arena where countries had been waiting on one another to make moves at the sustainability crossroads.

Sustainable aviation fuel is currently three to five times the cost of ordinary jet fuel, so its early adopters face significant disadvantages.

Although existing aircraft can be powered by fuel blends comprising up to 50 per cent of the green fuel, way below 1 per cent of the greener fuels end up being...

