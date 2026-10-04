Children for Children raises record S$750,000 in support of BT Budding Artists Fund

TAKING HEART

The 18th edition of the annual event sees nearly 500 kids and participants turn up at Curiosity Cove

Back row, from left: Lucas Chong from Hong Leong Holdings; Michelle Kwek of Hong Leong Foundation; Ari Krishnan Radha Krishnan of BNP Paribas; TRCL CEO Colin Goh; Sean Huang from CWT Pte Limited; Kwek Pei Xuan of Hong Leong Asia; Jeffrey Toh of Hong Leong Finance; Alvin Tay, TRCL deputy chairman; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Syed Harun Alhabsyi; Ong Hwee Hwee from BT; Lee Suan Hiang, TRCL board member; CHIJ (Kellock) Primary School principal Shanthi Suraj Nair; Pieta Setiawan from Musim Mas Foundation; Foo Chui Mui from City Developments Ltd; Cinn Tan from Millennium Hotels and Resorts; and Bennett Neo of Mandai Wildlife Group. PHOTO: TRCL

[SINGAPORE] This year’s Children for Children (CFC), in support of The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF), has raised a record sum of S$750,000.

The donation was made possible through the support of the estate of Lim Chin Hua, the Musim Mas Foundation, as well as longstanding sponsors such as the Hong Leong Group of Companies and CWT Pte Limited.

Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, senior parliamentary secretary for education and national development, was the guest of honour at the fundraiser. It was held for the first time at Curiosity Cove, Singapore’s largest indoor nature-inspired playscape at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

This was the 18th edition of the annual event, which is traditionally held on Children’s Day. This year had nearly 500 children, alongside their family as well as volunteers from BNP Paribas, come together for a day of fun on Thursday (Oct 1).

The latest edition also saw the first acknowledgement of a S$1.5 million gift to BT BAF from Lim's estate, to support children and youth through the arts.

The donation will be recognised equally by CFC, ChariTrees and ChildAid, at S$500,000 per event.

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In addition, Musim Mas Holdings, with the support of Musim Mas Foundation, has committed S$200,000 to strengthen the theatre and music programmes at The Little Arts Academy and 10 Square Youth Arts Academy.

Musim Mas Holdings’ donation will also be acknowledged for CFC, ChariTrees and ChildAid.

Performers from CHIJ (Kellock) Primary School. The school is a joint organiser of the CFC fundraiser. PHOTO: TRCL

CFC is a community outreach and fundraising event jointly organised by The RICE Company Ltd (TRCL), BT and CHIJ (Kellock) Primary School, to raise funds for BT BAF.

The fundraiser has collectively supported more than 25,000 children and youth over the years through BT BAF, helping to make arts education and creative opportunities more accessible to people from underserved communities.

Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi (centre) with CHIJ (Kellock) Primary School students and principal Shanthi Suraj Nair (left) at Curiosity Cove. PHOTO: TRCL

BT’s executive editor Ong Hwee Hwee said: “We hope the occasion also offered our donors and partners an opportunity to see the joy their contributions bring to these young lives, as we continue BT BAF’s commitment to helping young people build confidence and realise their potential through the arts.”

CHIJ (Kellock) Primary School principal Shanthi Suraj Nair said that the students were elated and proud to be part of an “extremely meaningful tradition”.

“CHIJ Kellock has always deemed it purposeful to see children and families share the same sense of wonder,” she added.

Elaine Tan, director of partnership development at TRCL, noted that the firm was deeply grateful to every sponsor, partner and volunteer “who made this memorable day possible”.

Amendment note: The main photo’s caption has been updated to accurately reflect the identities of those in the image.