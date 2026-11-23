ENTERPRISE 50 AWARDS

Rico Engineering Works, Pollisum Group are second and third. Mao Sheng Quanji Construction marks decade as E50 awardee

Representatives of the top three winners: (From left) Angel Ang, chief administration officer at Pollisum Group; Flora Lee, managing director at Millennium 3 Building Products; and Clement Piak, managing director at Rico Engineering Works. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Millennium 3 Building Products, a specialised building-solutions provider, clinched the top accolade among 50 winners at the 32nd edition of the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards on Monday (Nov 23) night.

The raised-floor specialist was recognised for combining technical innovation with sustainability to deliver durable solutions. Its floors, structural ceilings and containment systems are part of the physical backbone of data centres at a time of growing demand for digital infrastructure. Its carpets are used in commercial and industrial developments.

Millennium 3 founder and managing director Flora Lee said the company is looking to expand in the region through dealerships under its own brand. It already has business in Malaysia.

Fire-protection engineering specialist Rico Engineering Works took second place at the awards, which honour Singapore’s most enterprising, privately held local companies for business excellence, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, contributing to the country’s economic development.

Rico designs, supplies, installs, tests and commissions life-safety systems. It has now won the award thrice, having last received the recognition in 2023.

In third place was heavy lift and logistics specialist Pollisum Group, which is in the business of crane rental, heavy transport, maritime logistics and services, and steel structure fabrication.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

The annual awards, held at the Resorts World Convention Centre on Sentosa, are jointly organised by The Business Times and KPMG in Singapore, and sponsored by OCBC Bank.

They are supported by Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation and SGX Group.

Top winner at Enterprise 50 2026 Millennium 3 Building Products’ managing director Flora Lee (centre) after receiving the award from Tan See Leng, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry). PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

Beyond tech

This year’s results show that some of the biggest technology opportunities are being captured by companies outside the technology sector.

At least five winners directly support the data-centre and artificial intelligence computing sectors, offering solutions ranging from specialised floors and containment systems to power components and data-centre design, building and operations.

Other winners are backing the energy transition through offshore wind, decarbonisation and energy-efficient solutions, and a growing number are taking their capabilities across the region.

That mix fits the theme of this year’s awards, “Future-Proof Growth Through Innovation”, which spotlights small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) combining deep industry expertise with technology, sustainable solutions and new operating models to sharpen their competitiveness, unlock growth and build long-term resilience.

In line with that focus, selected winners will be offered complimentary KPMG services in areas such as AI workforce transformation, cybersecurity defence and fraud-risk management.

Each is valued at up to S$25,000, and winners can choose whether to take them up to get a head start on their growth journeys.

Speaking at the ceremony, guest of honour Tan See Leng, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry), outlined three priorities for enterprises seeking to sustain their growth.

These are:

Making innovation a part of how they do business;

Looking beyond the costs of sustainability to recognise the opportunities it creates; and

Investing in distinctive capabilities that give them a lasting edge.

The three priorities are interconnected, he said, because continuous innovation helps enterprises stay ahead of change.

“This is the entrepreneurial spirit that we celebrate tonight. Our E50 winners have demonstrated the courage to venture beyond familiar markets, demonstrated the determination to overcome challenges and possess the resourcefulness to find new ways forward.”

He added that the government will continue to support businesses in their efforts to innovate, internationalise and build capabilities.

Dr Tan noted that the transition towards a more sustainable economy is changing what customers demand, how investors allocate capital and where new markets emerge.

Businesses will need to adjust, but those that move early can develop new capabilities and position themselves in growing industries, he said.

He cited E50 winner Cyan Renewables, a specialised maritime and subsea services company supporting the global offshore wind sector and the wider clean-energy transition.

It received the Internationalisation Award for expanding across Asia, Australia and Europe, showing how a Singapore enterprise can take its marine expertise global on the back of the energy transition.

Dr Tan said Cyan positioned itself to serve a growing market for renewable-energy infrastructure while building sustainability into its own operations through an ESG framework and an ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Dr Tan said: “Enterprises can always find new avenues for growth. Now, these opportunities are not applied just in the energy sector. They extend to manufacturing, transport, logistics and services, as businesses seek even more efficient processes.”

Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry), says continuous innovation helps enterprises stay ahead of change. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Special recognition

Four special recognition awards were presented on Monday to four of this year’s main award winners, including Cyan Renewables.

Big Foot Logistic received the Sustainability Innovation Award for initiatives in fleet electrification, solar energy adoption and environmental certifications. The company also supports community programmes through food aid, rental assistance and donation drives.

A Wellness received the Five-Year Award for having been an E50 awardee five times. The Singapore-headquartered integrated health, wellness and beauty group offers AI-powered facial diagnostics, biotechnology and science-led solutions.

Another repeat awardee was Mao Sheng Quanji Construction, which received the 10-Year Award. This year’s honour is the 10th one for the integrated landscape and environmental-services company, which is in large-scale landscape construction and long-term maintenance.

E-50 veterans Choo Jun Wei (left), executive director of Mao Sheng Quanji Construction (10-year winner), and Dr Tan Cheng Siong Arich, CEO of A Wellness Holdings (five-year winner). PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

BT editor Chen Huifen noted that this year’s E50 winners have shown that enterprises can embrace new ideas, adapt to change and pursue opportunities for growth.

“Through the E50 Awards, we hope to continue recognising and celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit and achievements of local businesses that contribute to Singapore’s economic development,” she said.

KPMG managing partner Lee Sze Yeng pointed out that this year’s E50 winners have collectively shown that the growth of AI and the energy transition is creating new opportunities well beyond the technology sector.

“For enterprises looking to grow in this space, it helps to focus on what they do best, apply AI where it can make a practical difference, such as in tendering, scheduling and maintenance, and work with partners to take on larger projects,” she said.

Elaine Heng, head of global commercial banking at OCBC, said the bank has seen many ambitious local companies evolve and flourish into industry leaders and regional champions over the years.

“More than an annual recognition programme, we have created a platform that recognises business excellence while spotlighting enterprises that strengthen our communities and help shape Singapore’s future,” she said.