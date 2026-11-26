EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2026

Sheng Siong co-founder and group CEO Lim Hock Chee believes taking care of his employees is fundamental to taking care of his business

ONE of the most important lessons Sheng Siong co-founder Lim Hock Chee learnt as an entrepreneur has little to do with the mechanics of running a business. When he was in his late 30s, he attended a management course that prompted him to examine his temperament, attitude and the way he treats others.

“I gradually realised that to lead a company well, I first had to change myself. As a leader, you must lead by example before you can inspire others to improve and grow,” he recalls.

This lesson informs the way Lim runs Sheng Siong Group, the supermarket business he founded with his two brothers in 1985. What began as an alternative livelihood for a pig farming family has grown into a supermarket chain with more than 90 stores across Singapore and around 4,000 employees.

Lim, who clinched the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 award in the Consumer Products and Retail category, attributes the company’s growth to three fundamentals: service, quality and competitive pricing.

“I often remind our employees that our customers are our real bosses. Without their support, we would not have a business,” the group chief executive officer says. “No matter how big the company grows, we must always put our customers first.”

Investing in centralised purchasing and distribution, sourcing directly from manufacturers and developing house brands have enabled the Sheng Siong Group to achieve economies of scale, reduce wastage and keep prices competitive. The company is now building an integrated headquarters and distribution centre in Sungei Kadut, which will be equipped with advanced automated storage systems, robotics and logistics technology. When completed in 2029, the facility is expected to support a network of more than 120 stores.

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As the business has grown, so has Lim’s conviction that its financial success should benefit the people who contribute to it.

“There is a Chinese saying that I often share,” he says. “When wealth is shared, people come together. When wealth is hoarded, people drift apart.”

In that spirit, Sheng Siong allocates 20 per cent of the group’s pre-tax profits to employees. It also has a profit-sharing scheme that distributes 40 per cent of profits earned above predetermined targets as staff incentives.

An education grant, established in 2013 and jointly funded by the group and its founders, helps children from lower-income employee households. In 2025, S$1.68 million was disbursed to 947 beneficiaries.

Many of Sheng Siong’s employees have been with the company for more than a decade; some for over 20 years. “If you ask me what I am most proud of, it is not the number of stores we have opened or how much profit we have made. It is that we have built a business where people can work together and share in its success,” Lim says.

“A business can continue to grow in size, but the values that guide us should remain the same.”