EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2026

Valency International co-founder Praveen Kumar Jain believes the future of agricultural commodities lies in creating value where crops are grown

WHEN Praveen Kumar Jain co-founded Valency International in Singapore in 2007, he saw an opportunity that others had overlooked: Across Africa, countries rich in agricultural resources lacked the infrastructure and investment to realise their full economic potential. “I believed its agricultural potential was significantly underdeveloped and saw an opportunity to connect producers at origin with international markets,” he recalls.

Valency International began as a commodity trading company that connected producers with international buyers.

But as its operations expanded, Jain recognised that trading agricultural products was just part of the opportunity.

“Farmers often lacked access to organised markets, adequate storage and processing facilities, while much of the economic value was created outside the countries where the crops were grown,” he says.

That prompted Valency International to invest in procurement centres, warehouses and processing facilities in producing countries.

In 2015, it entered cashew processing and established a sesame cleaning facility, laying the groundwork for its transformation into an integrated agribusiness.

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Today, Valency International operates in 25 countries, employs more than 4,000 people directly and indirectly, and handles 27 product categories.

Its investments have also brought tangible benefits to producing communities: Valency International’s supply chain reaches more than 150,000 farmers. Its processing operations have created about 2,000 jobs for women.

In Cote d’Ivoire, the company operates a cashew processing facility in Attinguie with a capacity of about 175 tonnes per day.

A second facility under development in Bouake will further expand its processing capabilities.

Jain is now looking beyond agricultural processing to extracting greater value from its by-products.

In June 2026, Valency International inaugurated a biochar facility at Attinguie and is developing the Cashew Value Park, an integrated facility designed to turn cashew shell waste into valuable industrial materials and, eventually, renewable energy.

The objective is to transform agricultural waste into valuable industrial products while improving resource and energy efficiency.

“We see commercial success and sustainability as complementary objectives,” says Jain, who serves as the company’s chairman and was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 – Commodities and Agriculture.

“Every investment must be economically viable while contributing positively to resource efficiency, local communities and the environment

“The most sustainable business is one that creates economic value while leaving the ecosystem around it stronger than before.”

Success, he continues, should be measured not just by financial performance but by the opportunities Valency International creates for its people and the communities in which it operates.

One of his greatest challenges has been transforming Valency International from a founder-led enterprise into a professionally managed international organisation. This has meant strengthening governance, delegating responsibilities and developing future leaders.

“This taught me that building a business is an entrepreneurial achievement, but building an institution is a leadership responsibility,” he says.