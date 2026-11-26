EY IMPACT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE 2026

Fourth-generation Woh Hup leader Neil Yong believes commercial success and a culture of giving go hand in hand

AT WOH Hup, completing a construction project is as much an occasion to celebrate as it is an opportunity to give back. Over the past 14 years, the company has held more than 40 project completion charity dinners, raising close to S$3.2 million with the support of its business partners.

In the past two years, the company has taken this initiative further. Project teams now adopt a charity and volunteer throughout the duration of construction. The team behind the Clifford Centre redevelopment, for instance, volunteers monthly to mentor children and youths under the care of CampusImpact. For Neil Yong, deputy chairman and fourth-generation leader of Woh Hup, and recipient of the EY Impact Award of Excellence 2026, these initiatives reflect the values upon which his family’s business was built.

Growing up, Yong learnt from his father the importance of placing reputation before profit. As Woh Hup approaches its centenary in 2027, that principle continues to guide one of Singapore’s largest privately owned construction companies. Having worked on landmark developments such as Jewel Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay, Woh Hup was recently appointed the main contractor for Las Vegas Sands’ new development adjacent to Marina Bay Sands, its largest project to date by contract value and manpower.

Yong attributes the company’s competitive advantage to its investments in people and corporate culture. “Construction has traditionally been a hierarchical industry where instructions flow from top down. Yet the people closest to the work on sites are often the first to see where things can be done better, safer or faster,” he says. Encouraging employees to speak up and challenge established practices has yielded innovations in prefabrication that are now employed across multiple projects. The company also invests in the industry by funding research and development, and offering scholarships to aspiring engineers. He hopes his company’s commercial achievements will influence a wider culture of giving. “If we can inspire people to make giving a natural and lasting part of what they do, I think that creates an impact that extends well beyond Woh Hup.”