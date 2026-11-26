EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2026

YouTrip co-founder and CEO Caecilia Chu believes in staying close to her customers

WHEN it launched in 2018, YouTrip became the first payment app in South-east Asia to enable payments in more than 150 currencies with no foreign currency transaction fees. Co-founded by Caecilia Chu and Arthur Mak, the company was a runaway success, raking in 10 times its revenue within a year.

Two years later, however, when international travel ground to a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic, YouTrip lost a substantial part of its business overnight. “That was a defining period because it pushed us to look more deeply at how our customers were using YouTrip and where we could create additional value,” Chu recalls.

Her team examined its transaction data to understand the patterns of customers who were continuing to use YouTrip’s services actively. “One particularly interesting discovery was a group of customers who consistently used YouTrip for overseas supplier payments and international business expenses,” she says.

“When we spoke with them, we realised that many were SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) owners who faced similar cross-border payment challenges as individual consumers. That insight led us to develop YouBiz, our business payments platform, extending our capabilities into corporate cards, international payments and spend management,” she adds. The experience reinforced an important principle in how Chu leads her business today: “Stay close to our customers and use data to identify opportunities that may not have been apparent at the outset.”

Today, YouTrip has evolved from a multi-currency travel wallet into a regional financial technology platform serving millions of consumers and more than 10,000 businesses. Its portfolio includes YouBiz, which provides corporate cards, international payments and expense management solutions for SMEs; YouTrip Family, which lets children aged seven and above make payments under parental supervision; and YouTrip Split, which enables users to split and settle shared expenses within the app. Its consumer services also include international transfers, remittances, travel insurance and eSIMs.

The company has since expanded into Thailand and Australia, and now processes more than US$20 billion in annual payments.

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While YouTrip’s early success lay in demonstrating how technology can make cross-border payments more accessible and affordable for everyday consumers, Chu says its ambitions have expanded considerably.

“I believe we are still in the early stages of what YouTrip can become,” she explains. “Across Asia-Pacific, there remains tremendous opportunity to improve how consumers and businesses access and use cross-border financial services. As digital adoption increases and financial needs become more interconnected, we see significant potential to expand our reach, deepen our relationships with customers and introduce new services.

Chu, who was named EY Entrepreneur of The Year – Financial Technology (Payment Solutions), adds: “My ambition is to build YouTrip into one of the leading regional financial technology platforms, known not only for the scale of our business, but also for making financial services more accessible, transparent and affordable. Ultimately, I want YouTrip to become a trusted financial companion for consumers and businesses across the region, delivering meaningful value as their needs evolve.”