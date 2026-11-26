EY IMPACT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE 2026

CoNEX Healthcare co-founder Tan Swee Yen demonstrates how technology can improve patient safety and help seniors age in place

AFTER her mother fell and fractured her skull at home in 2013, CoNEX Healthcare co-founder Tan Swee Yen found herself discussing the prevalence of inpatient falls and the toll it imposes on healthcare institutions with the then chief nurse of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

“What struck me was how many falls happen at the bedside, and how often no one sees them. I kept thinking that instead of studying the fall, we should be giving nurses enough warning to step in before the patient even gets out of bed,” she recalls.

Having spent 15 years in the defence industry working with sensors and artificial intelligence, Tan made it her mission to design a solution for fall prevention.

She roped in the chief nurse at TTSH and, with support from Enterprise Singapore, began developing PreSAGE in 2015.

PreSAGE combines thermal imaging, machine learning and predictive algorithms to anticipate when patients are about to leave their beds and alert nurses. To preserve patients’ privacy, it uses thermal images rather than conventional video footage.

A 107-bed deployment at TTSH recorded a 42 per cent reduction in falls over 10 months and saved about five hours of nursing time daily. And, following a successful clinical study in 2018, Tan established CoNEX Healthcare with Shen Nansheng in 2019 to commercialise the technology. The company has since expanded into Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.

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CoNEX Healthcare now also works with more than 19 home care service providers across Singapore to offer round-the-clock fall detection on a subscription basis, lowering upfront costs for families while generating recurring revenue for the business.

Tan, who received the EY Impact Award of Excellence 2026, says extending PreSAGE to residential homes is one of the most compelling examples of how entrepreneurial purpose can drive commercial growth.

“The more seniors we help to age in place, the stronger the business becomes. The stronger the business, the more we can reach.”

She is now working with clinical partners to develop technology that can identify early signs of deteriorating health through changes in seniors’ daily routines.