EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2026

Silicon Box co-founder Byung Joon Han is changing the way powerful semiconductor chips are made, with a technology whose time has come

DR BYUNG Joon Han, Dr Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai – who are Silicon Box co-founders – had discussed the need for better ways to manufacture semiconductors since their student days.

For decades, advances in computing power were driven by the industry’s ability to shrink transistors – the tiny electronic switches that are the building blocks of a chip. Making them smaller allowed manufacturers to pack more transistors onto a single chip, increasing its computing power.

“We expected that shrinking transistors, the engine behind Moore’s Law, would one day slow down,” Dr Han explains. As further miniaturisation became increasingly difficult and expensive, the industry would eventually need to find alternative ways to build more powerful chips.

The trio devised a solution: chiplets – smaller, specialised chips connected to function as a single system – coupled with panel-level packaging, a manufacturing process Dr Han had spent years developing.

“The technology was ready long before the market needed it. Then AI arrived, and the industry’s capacity to package advanced AI chips became a bottleneck,” Dr Han recalls. “The time was right for what we three founders had long envisioned. Panels let us produce far more chips per run and help ease that bottleneck.”

Silicon Box was established in 2021. Its proprietary technology integrates and connects chips on large rectangular panels instead of conventional round wafers, whose curved edges result in wasted space. The panels offer more than six times the productive area of standard 300 mm wafers. “Having the capability to deploy it at panel scale unlocks capacity for many more companies, not just a few,” he says.

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Establishing a semiconductor manufacturing company from scratch was an enormous undertaking, especially since the founders had committed to building a factory using technology that had yet to be proven at commercial scale. The travel restrictions and supply chain disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic added to the challenge.

Eleven months later, in 2023, Silicon Box opened its US$2 billion advanced manufacturing facility in Tampines. By the end of 2026, the facility is expected to have shipped two billion devices.

Before he co-founded Silicon Box, Dr Han spent 20 years at STATS ChipPAC, where, as chief executive officer and chairman, he helped grow annual revenue from about US$100 million to more than US$4 billion. “What I had to unlearn was caution. Established companies protect what they already have. A startup must decide quickly with incomplete information and own the outcome. My role now is to combine startup speed with big-company discipline,” says Dr Han, who is Silicon Box’s CEO and board director.

Silicon Box has since embarked on its first international expansion, a 3.2 billion-euro (S$4.52 billion) manufacturing facility in Novara, Italy, where production is expected to begin in the second half of 2028 or early 2029.

Dr Han, who holds more than 300 patents, says his most meaningful achievement is the team that helped bring the technology to market. It is in this spirit that he accepted his recognition at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 awards in the Advanced Manufacturing category.

“Entrepreneurship is never an individual achievement,” he says. “It belongs to a team willing to take on a problem many believed could not be solved.”