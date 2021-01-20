BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Crescent Cove Advisors launching special purpose acquisition company to target S-E Asian tech firms

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Claudia Chong
chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
Singapore

SAN FRANCISCO-based tech investment firm Crescent Cove Advisors, founded by Singaporean Heng Jun Hong, has filed confidentially to launch a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) targeting South-east Asia's technology sector, sources said.

Crescent Cove is believed to...

Blank-cheque companies
IPO
startups
