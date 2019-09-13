Goldbell launches accelerator programme for mobility startups

VEHICLE leasing company Goldbell Group has launched mobility accelerator programme Move.SG, which it said is the only mobility accelerator among partners of Enterprise Singapore's Startup SG Accelerator initiative.

The one-year programme will focus on mobility, transport and logistics, with an eye on solutions for Singapore and the Asia-Pacific.

Participants get access to Goldbell's fleet of more than 8,500 commercial and passenger vehicles, mentorship from Goldebell's mobility experts, pilot opportunities with Goldbell and the programme's corporate partners and a chance to raise funds from the programme or venture partners.

Beyond Enterprise Singapore, key industry partners of the programme include Shell, Avis Budget Group, ComfortDelGro, Momentum VC (the corporate venture arm of SMRT) and Airmaker (a subsidiary of Ascendas-Singbridge).

Goldbell has received more than 50 applicants since the programme's launch in August 2019.

The applicants include Neo Aeronautics, which develops platforms for autonomous personal aerial vehicles (PAV) and drones for logistics; Carmen Automotive, which uses predictive technology to catch vehicle issues before they arise; and Resembler Pte Ltd, developer of an artificial intelligence platform that learns patterns of road accidents and teaches autonomous vehicles to avoid potential danger.

International programme applicants do not need to relocate to Singapore immediately, and will have flexibility to do so at their own pace when regional business picks up, said Goldbell.Applications for this batch of the programme are open until end of Sept 2019.

"We started Move.SG with the intention to pilot and nurture mobility solutions and business models in smart cities all around Asia," said Arthur Chua, CEO of Goldbell Group.

"With our extensive and highly developed transport network as well as the government’s strong push towards the transformation of Singapore into a smart nation, Singapore is a perfect sandbox for disruptive mobility solutions to be created, tested and perfected."

The accelerator is a part of Goldbell's transformation strategy as the 40-year-old family business pushes to be at the forefront of innovation in the mobility space.