honestbee's habitat to remain closed till end-Feb amid virus outbreak

HONESTBEE is extending the suspension of operations at its habitat supermarket until Feb 29.

The decision came amid "mounting concerns" over the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Singapore, and in view of the slowdown in the retail and food and beverage sector, honestbee said on Friday.

The suspension had kicked in on Feb 10 and was initially meant to last until Feb 23.

Located at Pasir Panjang, habitat is the startup's technology-enabled supermarket and dine-in concept.

While habitat remains closed, the company will take the opportunity to improve its technology infrastructure to enhance customer experience, honestbee said on Friday.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

It also asked customers and suppliers "for their understanding" while it continues to closely monitor the situation.

honestbee had cited a significant fall in walk-in traffic when it announced habitat's suspension on Feb 10.

The move also followed the Singapore government's raising of the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition to Orange - the second-highest level - for the virus early this month.