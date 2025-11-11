Economic headwinds undermining Trump’s political capital

A growing class divide, among others, creates a partly difficult dynamic for a president who appeals to working-class voters

NEARLY one year after his electoral victory, US President Donald Trump faces a striking political reversal – driven by deteriorating economic conditions that threaten both his agenda and his party’s prospects in the 2026 midterm elections.

The approval rating collapse

Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 41 per cent, with 49 per cent disapproving, marking his lowest point in his second term. This represents a complete inversion from his inauguration, when he enjoyed 49 per cent approval.

More troubling for the administration, Republican voters’ approval has decreased 12 points from 91 per cent to 79 per cent, while disapproval among independents intensified from 44 per cent to 51 per cent.