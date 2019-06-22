You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China state media urges US to drop win-at-all-costs trade stance

Sat, Jun 22, 2019 - 12:56 PM

[SHANGHAI] Instead of waging a trade war with China, the United States should drop its win-at-all-costs mentality and consider the interests of its own people as well as the global community, the official People's Daily said an editorial on Saturday.

The Chinese Communist Party's newspaper urged the United States to cancel all tariffs on Chinese goods, saying the only way to resolve trade issues was through "equal dialogue".

Hopes that the two sides can rekindle negotiations were raised in the run-up to a meeting next week between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Donald Trump in Japan, where they will both attend a Group of 20 summit.

The Office of the US Trade Representative is holding seven days of hearings from manufacturers and other businesses likely to be affected by a new round of tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports proposed by US President Donald Trump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The People's Daily said all previous hearings had shown "overwhelming" opposition to tariff increases from all walks of life, but it had made no difference.

"It seems that some people in the United States are waving the tariff stick in order to strengthen their so-called 'industrial competitive advantage'," it said.

"They do not consider public opinion, do not consider national conditions, and do not take the international economic order into account. They just want the renown as 'winners' but cannot understand the fact that they basically cannot win."

The US National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday that the proposed tariff extension on Chinese goods, including cellphones and computers, could cost US consumers an additional US$12.2 billion each year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South-east Asian nations, among worst ocean polluters, aim to curb plastic debris

UN food agency to elect chief as climate change ups hunger

Hong Kong protesters disperse after police complex blockade

Failure to remove non-tariff barriers 'will impede Asean growth'

Thailand is politically stable now, says PM Prayut

PM Lee in Bangkok for Asean summit

Editor's Choice

file75h4zluvmkj244sndda.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine

BT_20190622_AFRO_3815902.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Photo 3 - Representatives of Novena Global Lifecare, Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Consumer

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
4 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
5 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges

Must Read

BT_20190622_PGBRUNCHFPMONEY_3815877-1.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Brunch

Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?

file75h4zluvmkj244sndda.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine

BT_20190622_AFRO_3815902.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

BT_20190622_NRHAMBURG22A_3815799.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Transforming a tax office into a luxury hotel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening