You are here

Home > Consumer

Trump China tariffs could cost billions for consumers: Retailer study

Sat, Jun 22, 2019 - 9:41 AM

[BENGALURU] If the United States does impose tariffs on another US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods, it would cost US consumers US$12.2 billion more for apparel, footwear, toys and household appliances each year, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday.

The tariffs would result in consumers paying another US$4.4 billion on apparel, US$2.5 billion on footwear, US$3.7 billion for toys and US$1.6 billion for household appliances, the retail trade group said, based on a study it had commissioned.

"It would be impossible for all market participants in our industry to simultaneously move sourcing to other countries. The capacity does not exist," David French, NRF's senior vice president of government relations, said in a statement. "In the short term, retailers would be forced to continue to use Chinese suppliers and pass on higher costs to their customers."

Many retailers including J.C. Penney Co and Macy's Inc have opposed more tariffs on Chinese goods and warned of higher prices for domestic consumers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately, on Friday, the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), which represents brands, retailers, importers and wholesalers based in the United States, estimated that additional tariffs on clothing and home textiles would cost American consumers US$4.9 billion per year.

"We can conservatively estimate an increase in retail prices for products still made in China...That means a family of four would pay an additional US$60 per year just on clothing," USFIA said. 

"The fact remains that for many (fashion brands and retailers), China remains the No. 1 supplier in the world, with no realistic options for other sourcing destinations that could replace China," it added

President Donald Trump has threatened to extend tariffs on another US$300 billion worth of goods imported from China. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are to meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Japan at the end of next week to discuss the trade issues.

REUTERS

Consumer

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

House-flipper reaps big profits from Japan's empty homes

Chip-enabled digital innovation to set the standard for consumers, merchants

UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews

CaregiverAsia and Helpling to share access to customers and service providers

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

Editor's Choice

file75h4zluvmkj244sndda.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine

BT_20190622_AFRO_3815902.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Photo 3 - Representatives of Novena Global Lifecare, Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Consumer

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
4 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
5 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges

Must Read

BT_20190622_PGBRUNCHFPMONEY_3815877-1.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Brunch

Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?

file75h4zluvmkj244sndda.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine

BT_20190622_AFRO_3815902.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

BT_20190622_NRHAMBURG22A_3815799.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Transforming a tax office into a luxury hotel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening