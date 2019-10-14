You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore Q3 GDP up by 0.1% in MTI flash data in close shave for recession fears
THE city-state’s gross domestic product (GDP) looks to have grown by just 0.1 per cent year on year in the July-to-September period, flat on the meagre expansion of 0.1 per cent posted in the second quarter.
JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces criminal breach of trust as a lawyer, 3 more forgery charges
HE had allegedly misappropriated US$4.85 million in a bank account on Oct 23, 2017 and the punishment for the crime under Section 409 of the Penal Code is imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 20 years, and shall also be liable to fine.
MAS eases monetary policy 'slightly' in October
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has eased monetary policy "slightly" in its latest half-yearly monetary policy review on Monday, making the slope of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band less steep and slightly reducing its rate of appreciation.
E-commerce firm Shopmatic buys marketplace integration startup CombineSell
THE acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in CombineSell was financed through cash and a share swap, Shopmatic's co-founder and CEO Anurag Avula told The Business Times (BT).
Singapore's Q3 property investment sales surge to S$16.7b: Cushman & Wakefield
THE largest office transaction of the year went to Allianz Real Estate and Gaw Capital Partners acquiring Duo Tower and Galleria – located in the Bugis sub-market - from M+S for S$1.58 billion or S$2,570 per square foot (psf).
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.3% higher on Monday
THE Straits Times Index gained 0.34 per cent or 10.48 points to 3,124.45.