PropertyGuru, the South-east Asian online realty company, is offering shares at the lower end of the A$3.70 to A$4.50 indicated range as it takes orders for its Australian initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources close to the deal.

Stories you might have missed

PropertyGuru leans towards lower end of IPO range: sources

PROPERTYGURU, the South-east Asian online realty company, is offering shares at the lower end of the A$3.70 to A$4.50 indicated range as it takes orders for its Australian initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources close to the deal.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Residential site off Upper Serangoon Rd for sale for some S$13.5m

THIS works out to S$850 per square foot (psf) on a land area of around 15,871 square feet (sq ft), exclusive marketing agent CBRE said on Tuesday.

Falcon Energy gets another month of court protection against creditors

OFFSHORE and marine company Falcon Energy on Tuesday said the High Court has extended its debt moratorium by about one more month to Nov 30 from Oct 26 previously.

Olam buys US almond processor and its real estate assets for US$54m

THE agri-business firm said HNI's extensive processing capabilities will allow Olam to offer an integrated solution across the almond value chain, complementing similar capabilities in Australia and Vietnam.

MLT proposes private placement to raise some S$250m

IT plans to list between 154.6 million and 158.3 million new units, at an issue price ranging between S$1.579 and S$1.617 per new unit.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Fuelled by positive US-China headlines, Singapore shares add 0.7% on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) build on a positive start to the week, opening 1.1 per cent higher before pulling back on some those early gains to end at 3,160.67, a gain of 21.52 points or 0.7 per cent.