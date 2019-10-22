You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
PropertyGuru leans towards lower end of IPO range: sources
PROPERTYGURU, the South-east Asian online realty company, is offering shares at the lower end of the A$3.70 to A$4.50 indicated range as it takes orders for its Australian initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources close to the deal.
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Rd for sale for some S$13.5m
THIS works out to S$850 per square foot (psf) on a land area of around 15,871 square feet (sq ft), exclusive marketing agent CBRE said on Tuesday.
Falcon Energy gets another month of court protection against creditors
OFFSHORE and marine company Falcon Energy on Tuesday said the High Court has extended its debt moratorium by about one more month to Nov 30 from Oct 26 previously.
Olam buys US almond processor and its real estate assets for US$54m
THE agri-business firm said HNI's extensive processing capabilities will allow Olam to offer an integrated solution across the almond value chain, complementing similar capabilities in Australia and Vietnam.
MLT proposes private placement to raise some S$250m
IT plans to list between 154.6 million and 158.3 million new units, at an issue price ranging between S$1.579 and S$1.617 per new unit.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
Fuelled by positive US-China headlines, Singapore shares add 0.7% on Tuesday
THE Straits Times Index (STI) build on a positive start to the week, opening 1.1 per cent higher before pulling back on some those early gains to end at 3,160.67, a gain of 21.52 points or 0.7 per cent.