Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore tourism receipts down 1.3% in Q2 despite rise in arrivals
THE latest quarterly figures bring tourism receipts for the first six months of 2019 to S$13.1 billion, down 3 per cent from the year-ago period.
South-east Asia's digital financial services could rake in US$60b by 2025: poll
WHILE interest from the region's 64 million SMEs are high - around 80 per cent of small retailers need credit - they remain underserved by established players, according to a report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company on Wednesday.
Singapore monetary, fiscal policy 'appropriate' for now: MAS
THE government’s fiscal stance for 2019 is still expected to be “mildly expansionary”, according to the MAS half-yearly macroeconomic review, released on Wednesday.
Singapore's wage growth could ease as labour market softens: MAS
SINGAPORE's central bank is expecting the overall labour market to soften, with domestic wage growth easing, against the backdrop of a synchronous global slowdown across major advanced countries and Asian economies in the first half of 2019.
Maxi-Cash to buy 4 properties from controlling shareholder for S$23.7m
ITS wholly-owned subsidiary, Maxi-Cash Property, on Oct 29 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with 8G Investment for the proposed acquisition.
Corporate earnings
- Far East H-Trust's Q3 DPS down 1% to 1.04 S cents on enlarged base
- Frasers Hospitality Trust posts 4.1% drop in Q4 DPS to 1.1655 S cents
- Ascott Reit DPU rises 5% to 1.91 S cents for Q3
- CDL Hospitality Trusts Q3 DPS falls 4.1% on lower income from overseas hotels
- Micro-Mechanics Q1 profit falls 27.4% on lower revenue, higher costs
The STI today
Singapore shares up 0.3% ahead of the Fed rate decision
THE Straits Times Index (STI) was lifted by the banks and the Jardine staple of companies to end the day at 3,207.92, up 10.88 points or 0.3 per cent.