The latest quarterly figures bring tourism receipts for the first six months of 2019 to S$13.1 billion, down 3 per cent from the year-ago period.

Singapore tourism receipts down 1.3% in Q2 despite rise in arrivals

South-east Asia's digital financial services could rake in US$60b by 2025: poll

WHILE interest from the region's 64 million SMEs are high - around 80 per cent of small retailers need credit - they remain underserved by established players, according to a report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company on Wednesday.

Singapore monetary, fiscal policy 'appropriate' for now: MAS

THE government’s fiscal stance for 2019 is still expected to be “mildly expansionary”, according to the MAS half-yearly macroeconomic review, released on Wednesday.

Singapore's wage growth could ease as labour market softens: MAS

SINGAPORE's central bank is expecting the overall labour market to soften, with domestic wage growth easing, against the backdrop of a synchronous global slowdown across major advanced countries and Asian economies in the first half of 2019.

Maxi-Cash to buy 4 properties from controlling shareholder for S$23.7m

ITS wholly-owned subsidiary, Maxi-Cash Property, on Oct 29 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with 8G Investment for the proposed acquisition.

Singapore shares up 0.3% ahead of the Fed rate decision

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was lifted by the banks and the Jardine staple of companies to end the day at 3,207.92, up 10.88 points or 0.3 per cent.