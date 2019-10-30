You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 6:44 PM

The latest quarterly figures bring tourism receipts for the first six months of 2019 to S$13.1 billion, down 3 per cent from the year-ago period.
Singapore tourism receipts down 1.3% in Q2 despite rise in arrivals

THE latest quarterly figures bring tourism receipts for the first six months of 2019 to S$13.1 billion, down 3 per cent from the year-ago period. 

South-east Asia's digital financial services could rake in US$60b by 2025: poll

WHILE interest from the region's 64 million SMEs are high - around 80 per cent of small retailers need credit - they remain underserved by established players, according to a report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company on Wednesday.

Singapore monetary, fiscal policy 'appropriate' for now: MAS

THE government’s fiscal stance for 2019 is still expected to be “mildly expansionary”, according to the MAS half-yearly macroeconomic review, released on Wednesday.

Singapore's wage growth could ease as labour market softens: MAS

SINGAPORE's central bank is expecting the overall labour market to soften, with domestic wage growth easing, against the backdrop of a synchronous global slowdown across major advanced countries and Asian economies in the first half of 2019.

Maxi-Cash to buy 4 properties from controlling shareholder for S$23.7m

ITS wholly-owned subsidiary, Maxi-Cash Property, on Oct 29 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with 8G Investment for the proposed acquisition.

The STI today

Singapore shares up 0.3% ahead of the Fed rate decision

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was lifted by the banks and the Jardine staple of companies to end the day at 3,207.92, up 10.88 points or 0.3 per cent.

 

New ECB chief Lagarde criticises Germany for low spending

Thai king fires royal guards for 'adultery'

Bridging intention-action gap vital for sustainable development in Singapore: Refinitiv

New digital shopfront for Singapore terminal, marine services to boost port efficiency

Schneider Electric commits S$16m to build Singapore firms with global potential

Oct 30, 2019 06:45 PM
India probes Softbank-funded Oyo, MakeMyTrip

[MUMBAI] Indian regulators have opened antitrust investigations into hotel-booking giant MakeMyTrip and SoftBank-...

Oct 30, 2019 06:25 PM
THE Straits Times Index (STI) was lifted by the banks and the Jardine staple of companies to end the day at 3,207.92...

Oct 30, 2019 06:13 PM
[PARIS] Eurozone countries running budgetary surpluses such as Germany should increase spending to shore up slowing...

Oct 30, 2019 05:36 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.21...

Oct 30, 2019 05:30 PM
Some brokerages in Singapore hit by DDOS attacks last week

SOME brokerages in Singapore were hit with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks last week, which resulted in...

