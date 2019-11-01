You are here

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 6:30 PM

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) on Friday said it has entered into agreements to acquire 28 business park properties in the US, along with two others in Singapore, from its sponsor CapitaLand for some S$1.66 billion.
Stories you may have missed

Ascendas Reit plans to buy 30 business park properties in US, Singapore for S$1.66b

JTC to build new semiconductor facility in Tampines, refurbish 4 wafer fab parks

[SINGAPORE] JTC Corporation is building a new semiconductor facility in Tampines, with the first phase to be completed by 2021.

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Utico, Hyflux held talks ahead of Nov 1 deadline for rescue plan: lawyer

THE advisers of both Hyflux and Utico have held talks on Thursday night and, if required, might have further discussions on Friday afternoon, Hyflux lawyer Manoj Pillay Sandrasegara told The Business Times (BT).This comes as potential white knight Utico has given an 48-hour ultimatum...

Resources Prima CFO quits less than 1 year into job

CATALIST-LISTED Indonesian coal miner Resources Prima Group on Friday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Thng Tien Lung will be leaving to pursue other career opportunities.

GIC-backed travel app Traveloka eyes dual listing, bets on fintech

[JAKARTA] Traveloka, South-east Asia's largest online travel startup, is looking to financial services to boost profits and could opt for a dual listing in Indonesia and another centre if the group launches an initial public offering (IPO), its president said.

Singapore shares close flat on Friday, up 1.4% on the week

BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED manufacturing data from China competed with trade talk worries for investors' attention on Friday, leading to mixed results for Asian markets.

Hong Kong protesters plan huge march after gatecrashing Halloween

Malaysia police say untrue Jho Low is in UAE: Bernama

JTC to build new semiconductor facility in Tampines, refurbish 4 wafer fab parks

Hong Kong bourse's head calls himself great believer in 'one country, two systems'

Trump to move permanent residence to Florida

Kellyanne Conway: Trump's fierce media pugilist

