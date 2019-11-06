A new blockchain platform meant to tackle the perennial problems behind the trillion-dollar trade finance market has been developed in Singapore among partners including commodity trading giant Trafigura and DBS, with a US$20 million pilot trade to be transacted via it.

THE open-sourced blockchain platform - known as the ICC TradeFlow platform - will facilitate this month a Trafigura shipment of iron ore from Africa to China.

All COE prices tumble except in the motorbike category

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 6) as demand for private-hire vehicles hit the skids and car buyers moved back to the sidelines.

Tembusu Partners sets up fund to invest in China baijiu development

PRIVATE equity firm Tembusu Partners has launched its first China Guizhou Baijiu Fund, with the Renhuai city government-linked Renhuai Moutai Flavor Liquor Industry Development & Investment Co (Jiutou) as a strategic partner.

Slower pace of price depreciation for younger and older HDB resale flats in Q3: report

ACCORDING to the report, younger flats are defined as those less than 10 years old, while older flats are defined as those 40 years and above.

New Bridge Rd shophouse up for sale at S$19.5m; seller to build out rear extension

THE seller will bear the additional cost to top up the land tenure to a fresh 99-year lease, and has also committed to undertake addition and alteration (A&A) works to build out the rear extension from the current four storeys to up to six storeys.

Singapore shares continue upward trend, rise 0.4% on Wednesday

LOCAL shares rose for a third straight session, with the Straits Times Index closing at 3,262.69, higher by 0.43 per cent or 14.06 points.