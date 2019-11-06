You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 6:30 PM

A new blockchain platform meant to tackle the perennial problems behind the trillion-dollar trade finance market has been developed in Singapore among partners including commodity trading giant Trafigura and DBS, with a US$20 million pilot trade to be transacted via it.
REUTERS

Trafigura pilots US$20m trade on Singapore blockchain platform developed with DBS, IMDA

THE open-sourced blockchain platform - known as the ICC TradeFlow platform - will facilitate this month a Trafigura shipment of iron ore from Africa to China.

 

All COE prices tumble except in the motorbike category

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 6) as demand for private-hire vehicles hit the skids and car buyers moved back to the sidelines.

Tembusu Partners sets up fund to invest in China baijiu development

PRIVATE equity firm Tembusu Partners has launched its first China Guizhou Baijiu Fund, with the Renhuai city government-linked Renhuai Moutai Flavor Liquor Industry Development & Investment Co (Jiutou) as a strategic partner.

Slower pace of price depreciation for younger and older HDB resale flats in Q3: report

ACCORDING to the report, younger flats are defined as those less than 10 years old, while older flats are defined as those 40 years and above. 

New Bridge Rd shophouse up for sale at S$19.5m; seller to build out rear extension

THE seller will bear the additional cost to top up the land tenure to a fresh 99-year lease, and has also committed to undertake addition and alteration (A&A) works to build out the rear extension from the current four storeys to up to six storeys.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares continue upward trend, rise 0.4% on Wednesday

LOCAL shares rose for a third straight session, with the Straits Times Index closing at 3,262.69, higher by 0.43 per cent or 14.06 points.

 

Government & Economy

Japan Q3 GDP growth may slow, but domestic demand still solid: poll

Indonesian president tells bankers to cut lending rates, boost loans to SMEs

Pro-Beijing politician wounded in Hong Kong knife attack

China state planner widens scope of industries on 'encouraged' list

Medical costs, compensation to be paid to affected parties in fatal Novena crane accident

Financial firms due to disclose stranded-asset risks from climate change

Nov 6, 2019 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Jardine C&C posts 20.7% drop in Q3 underlying net profit to US$206.7m

MERCEDES-BENZ distributor Jardine Cycle & Carriage (Jardine C&C) saw third-quarter earnings slip on tough...

Nov 6, 2019 05:59 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue upward trend, rise 0.4% on Wednesday

MOST stock markets in the region traded flat or lower on Wednesday as investors waited for more developments on US-...

Nov 6, 2019 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.49...

Nov 6, 2019 04:42 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] Europe's leading stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE...

Nov 6, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close flat

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished marginally higher on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a fifth...

