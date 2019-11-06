You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Trafigura pilots US$20m trade on Singapore blockchain platform developed with DBS, IMDA
THE open-sourced blockchain platform - known as the ICC TradeFlow platform - will facilitate this month a Trafigura shipment of iron ore from Africa to China.
All COE prices tumble except in the motorbike category
CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 6) as demand for private-hire vehicles hit the skids and car buyers moved back to the sidelines.
Tembusu Partners sets up fund to invest in China baijiu development
PRIVATE equity firm Tembusu Partners has launched its first China Guizhou Baijiu Fund, with the Renhuai city government-linked Renhuai Moutai Flavor Liquor Industry Development & Investment Co (Jiutou) as a strategic partner.
Slower pace of price depreciation for younger and older HDB resale flats in Q3: report
ACCORDING to the report, younger flats are defined as those less than 10 years old, while older flats are defined as those 40 years and above.
New Bridge Rd shophouse up for sale at S$19.5m; seller to build out rear extension
THE seller will bear the additional cost to top up the land tenure to a fresh 99-year lease, and has also committed to undertake addition and alteration (A&A) works to build out the rear extension from the current four storeys to up to six storeys.
Corporate earnings
- FLT Q4 DPU up 2.2% in Australian cents on higher revenue
- SingHaiyi sinks into the red with S$4.6m loss in Q2
The STI today
Singapore shares continue upward trend, rise 0.4% on Wednesday
LOCAL shares rose for a third straight session, with the Straits Times Index closing at 3,262.69, higher by 0.43 per cent or 14.06 points.