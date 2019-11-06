You are here

Home > Transport

All COE prices tumble except in the motorbike category

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 4:35 PM

doc77uugslaejl17hd9le7w_doc6ux8gcw5ag71i8qrd95q.jpg
Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 6) as demand for private-hire vehicles hit the skids and car buyers moved back to the sidelines.
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 6) as demand for private-hire vehicles hit the skids and car buyers moved back to the sidelines.

Motorcycle COE price was the only one which rose, possibly a knee-jerk reaction to the virtual ban on personal mobility devices.

COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at a four-month low of $30,000, down from $32,309 at the previous tender two weeks ago. COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $40,009, down from $41,805.

The premium for open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $40,101, down from $42,020.

Commercial vehicle COE price closed at $25,392, down from $26,001. Motorcycle premium bucked the trend to end at a three-month high of $4,100, up from $3,889.

THE STRAITS TIMES

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

New SIA pact with Malaysia Airlines may get off the ground within a year

Boeing says India will order 2,380 jets from planemakers over 20 years

China's Didi to relaunch Hitch service in November

Virgin Australia to trim domestic capacity, axe a Hong Kong route

Struggling Norwegian Air raises 2.5b crowns from share sale, bond issue

Money FM podcast: The future of the automobile industry

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.49...

Nov 6, 2019 04:42 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] Europe's leading stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE...

Nov 6, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close flat

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished marginally higher on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a fifth...

Nov 6, 2019 04:24 PM
Consumer

DFS again increases severance payouts to retrenched staff

TRAVEL retailer DFS Group on Wednesday said it has further bumped up the severance packages to all the workers who...

Nov 6, 2019 04:23 PM
Banking & Finance

BOT cuts key rate as exports under pressure, more easing likely

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank cut its benchmark interest for a second time this year on Wednesday, stepping up...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly