MAS co-creates framework with financial sector for responsible use of AI
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be working with financial industry partners on an initiative known as Veritas – a framework for financial institutions to promote the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.
"WE are taking another crack at it," said managing director Ravi Menon, at a press conference to launch the Bank for International Settlements' (BIS) innovation hub in Singapore.
Temasek to sell 12-year, 30-year euro bonds
TEMASEK Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I) will issue a 12-year bond and a 30-year bond under its US$20 billion guaranteed global medium-term note programme, to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Temasek.
Razer still 'exploring' Singapore digibank route: CEO
GAMING accessories firm Razer Inc is still "exploring" ways to provide more regulated financial services via its fintech arm, including a digital banking licence in Singapore, said its CEO Tan Min-Liang.
The Arcade up again for collective sale with S$780m asking price
The Arcade comprises 127 office and retail units and depending on the size of their property, each owner could stand to receive between S$700,000 and S$29.9 million from a successful sale.
Corporate earnings
- SembMarine Q3 loss widens to S$52.6m
- ComfortDelGro posts 10.8% fall in Q3 net profit to S$70m
- PropNex Q3 profit slips 15.2% to S$6.1m
- Dasin Retail Trust Q3 DPU falls 5.5%; to buy 2 Chinese malls from sponsor, chairman
- Valuetronics Q2 profit up 26.3% on absence of one-off provision for China plant
- Hatten Land Q1 profit jumps to RM2.6m; to hold AGM on Nov 23
The STI today
Singapore shares skid 0.9% on Hong Kong violence, Trump disappointment
THE Straits Times Index (STI) gave away Tuesday’s gains sliding 28.58 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,239.22.