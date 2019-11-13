You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 6:30 PM

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be working with financial industry partners on an initiative known as Veritas – a framework for financial institutions to promote the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.
MAS co-creates framework with financial sector for responsible use of AI

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be working with financial industry partners on an initiative known as Veritas – a framework for financial institutions to promote the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS to restart e-KYC project

"WE are taking another crack at it," said managing director Ravi Menon, at a press conference to launch the Bank for International Settlements' (BIS) innovation hub in Singapore.

Temasek to sell 12-year, 30-year euro bonds

TEMASEK Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I) will issue a 12-year bond and a 30-year bond under its US$20 billion guaranteed global medium-term note programme, to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Temasek.

Razer still 'exploring' Singapore digibank route: CEO

GAMING accessories firm Razer Inc is still "exploring" ways to provide more regulated financial services via its fintech arm, including a digital banking licence in Singapore, said its CEO Tan Min-Liang.

The Arcade up again for collective sale with S$780m asking price

The Arcade comprises 127 office and retail units and depending on the size of their property, each owner could stand to receive between S$700,000 and S$29.9 million from a successful sale.

Singapore shares skid 0.9% on Hong Kong violence, Trump disappointment

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gave away Tuesday’s gains sliding 28.58 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,239.22.

 

Hong Kong to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons

MAS to reboot e-KYC project

Hong Kong banks tell staff: cancel meetings, watch family, be safe

China holding third Taiwanese man on security grounds: state media

US Democrats announce eight more witnesses for public impeachment hearings

One dead after suspected suicide bombing in Indonesia

Nov 13, 2019 06:28 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares skid 0.9% on HK violence, Trump disappointment

WITH the trading week heading into the home stretch, it's clear investors are facing another volatile week of...

Nov 13, 2019 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro posts 10.8% fall in Q3 net profit to S$70m

COMFORTDELGRO Corp's net profit fell 10.8 per cent to S$70 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30 from S$78.5...

Nov 13, 2019 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

AEI Corp's share price jumps 21%, prompting SGX query

AEI Corporation's share price shot up in the last half-hour of trading on Wednesday before closing nearly 21 per...

Nov 13, 2019 05:41 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 12....

Nov 13, 2019 04:51 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks move lower at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets moved lower at the start of trading on Wednesday, following Asian exchanges...

