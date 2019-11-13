The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be working with financial industry partners on an initiative known as Veritas – a framework for financial institutions to promote the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

MAS co-creates framework with financial sector for responsible use of AI

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be working with financial industry partners on an initiative known as Veritas – a framework for financial institutions to promote the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

MAS to restart e-KYC project

"WE are taking another crack at it," said managing director Ravi Menon, at a press conference to launch the Bank for International Settlements' (BIS) innovation hub in Singapore.

Temasek to sell 12-year, 30-year euro bonds

TEMASEK Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I) will issue a 12-year bond and a 30-year bond under its US$20 billion guaranteed global medium-term note programme, to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Temasek.

Razer still 'exploring' Singapore digibank route: CEO

GAMING accessories firm Razer Inc is still "exploring" ways to provide more regulated financial services via its fintech arm, including a digital banking licence in Singapore, said its CEO Tan Min-Liang.

The Arcade up again for collective sale with S$780m asking price

The Arcade comprises 127 office and retail units and depending on the size of their property, each owner could stand to receive between S$700,000 and S$29.9 million from a successful sale.

Singapore shares skid 0.9% on Hong Kong violence, Trump disappointment

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gave away Tuesday’s gains sliding 28.58 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,239.22.