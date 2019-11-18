You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc7810wh58rhy6vdm1789_doc6uefnuohs9duus2z2oq.jpg
A high base a year ago in non-electronics shipments, especially pharmaceuticals, put the decline back in double-digit decline territory after the NODX slipped 8.1 per cent in September, reversing three consecutive months of easing.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore non-oil exports sink 12.3% in October; worse than expected

A high base a year ago in non-electronics shipments, especially pharmaceuticals, put the decline back in double-digit decline territory after the NODX slipped 8.1 per cent in September, reversing three consecutive months of easing.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IHH puts Fortis takeover on hold; clarifies no collusion with Singh brothers

THIS is in light of the Nov 15 judgment passed by India’s Supreme Court which included a notice of contempt issued to Fortis and others.

iSTOX bags US$5m in funding from Japan's Tokai Tokyo Financial

THROUGH Tokai's network, the partnership will also give iSTOX a "strong strategic gateway" to accredited and institutional investors and issuers across Japan, it said on Monday.

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

OF that amount, S$70 million - which is a green loan - will be exclusively used on green projects, the group said in a regulatory filing.

SGX bags excellence award for 2nd consecutive year

Given out by Regulation Asia, which tracks and analyses financial regulation across Asia, the award recognised SGX for its targeted approach to market regulation, and for demonstrating a commitment to moving to a ‘community’ approach.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.6% on Monday after China rate cut

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened lower but reversed those losses before the midday break, en route to a 19.80-point or 0.6 per cent gain to close Monday at 3,258.66. 

 

 

Government & Economy

Singapore's intellectual-property chief in bid for top job at United Nations agency

Hong Kong anti-mask law 'unconstitutional': High Court

Protesters set fire to hold off police at Hong Kong campus

China confirms first domestically built aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

Thai GDP grows 0.1% q-o-q in Q3; y-o-y below forecast at 2.4%

Hong Kong home sales plunge over weekend

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 06:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore shares add 0.6% on Monday after China rate cut

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened lower but reversed those losses before the midday break, en route to a 19.80-...

Nov 18, 2019 06:13 PM
Real Estate

London office landlords can’t believe how good things are

[LONDON] London's office landlords keep being surprised that things aren't a lot worse.

Nov 18, 2019 06:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Aviva keeps its China, Singapore businesses after Asian review

[LONDON] Aviva Plc said it will retain its Chinese joint venture as well as assets in Singapore, while continuing to...

Nov 18, 2019 05:54 PM
Transport

Emirates announces US$16b deal to buy 50 Airbus 350s

[DUBAI] Emirates Airline said Monday it will buy 50 Airbus 350-900 aircraft in a deal worth US$16 billion, with...

Nov 18, 2019 05:46 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.61...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly