A high base a year ago in non-electronics shipments, especially pharmaceuticals, put the decline back in double-digit decline territory after the NODX slipped 8.1 per cent in September, reversing three consecutive months of easing.

Singapore non-oil exports sink 12.3% in October; worse than expected

IHH puts Fortis takeover on hold; clarifies no collusion with Singh brothers

THIS is in light of the Nov 15 judgment passed by India’s Supreme Court which included a notice of contempt issued to Fortis and others.

iSTOX bags US$5m in funding from Japan's Tokai Tokyo Financial

THROUGH Tokai's network, the partnership will also give iSTOX a "strong strategic gateway" to accredited and institutional investors and issuers across Japan, it said on Monday.

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

OF that amount, S$70 million - which is a green loan - will be exclusively used on green projects, the group said in a regulatory filing.

SGX bags excellence award for 2nd consecutive year

Given out by Regulation Asia, which tracks and analyses financial regulation across Asia, the award recognised SGX for its targeted approach to market regulation, and for demonstrating a commitment to moving to a ‘community’ approach.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.6% on Monday after China rate cut

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened lower but reversed those losses before the midday break, en route to a 19.80-point or 0.6 per cent gain to close Monday at 3,258.66.