Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's headline and core inflation both eased in October, contrary to economist expectations that they would hold steady.
Singapore's headline, core inflation both ease in October

DEPARTMENT of Statistics consumer price index (CPI) figures showed headline inflation was 0.4 per cent in October, down from 0.5 per cent the month before while core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, was 0.6 per cent, down from 0.7 per cent the month before, marking the slowest rate since March 2016.

 

World Bank issues US$225m in SGX-listed catastrophe-linked bonds

FOR the next three years, the bonds will provide the Philippines with financial protection of up to US$75 million for losses from earthquakes and US$150 million against losses from tropical cyclones.

AA Reit inks 12-year master lease with unit of Singtel Optus

THE new lease will commence from July 1, 2021, following the completion of an asset enhancement initiative (AEI) to cater to Optus Administration's evolving requirements, AA Reit's manager said.

Balestier freehold shophouse with apartment block up for sale at S$14.7m

THE indicative price for the mixed-use development, held under a single title, translates to about S$1,390 per square foot (psf) based on the estimated gross floor area (GFA) of 10,609 square feet (sq ft).

Singapore boosts training on developing 'smart estates' of the future

ACCORDING to IMDA, smart estates refer to estates that leverage smart technologies to enrich the lives of the community and this could include artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) and even 5G technology. 

Singapore shares fall 0.2% on Monday amid trade deal caution

THE Straits Times Index retreated 5.02 points to 3,220.63.
 

 

Ramaphosa urges South Africa Inc to appoint more black managers

Singapore to test use of processed waste as construction material

Hong Kong's Lam vows to 'listen humbly' after shock poll result

Singapore's headline, core inflation both ease in October

Japan panel warns against fiscal complacency amid low rates

Singapore boosts training on developing 'smart estates' of the future

Nov 25, 2019 06:29 PM
Transport

Uber stripped of London operating licence, again

[LONDON] Uber was stripped of its London operating licence on Monday for the second time in just over two years as...

Nov 25, 2019 06:01 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.2% on Monday amid trade deal caution

UPBEAT trade news nudged most Asian markets higher on Monday, although Singapore was the exception as it ended...

Nov 25, 2019 05:46 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.49...

Nov 25, 2019 04:55 PM
Banking & Finance

World Bank makes first listing of US$225m catastrophe-linked bonds on SGX

THE World Bank Group's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has issued two tranches of...

Nov 25, 2019 04:44 PM
Technology

Facial recognition at Indian cafe chain sparks calls for data protection law

[BANGKOK] The use of facial recognition technology at a popular Indian cafe chain that triggered a backlash among...

