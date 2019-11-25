You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation both ease in October

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 1:00 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Singapore's headline and core inflation both eased in October, contrary to economist expectations that they would hold steady.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S headline and core inflation both eased in October, contrary to economist expectations that they would hold steady.

Headline inflation was 0.4 per cent in October, down from 0.5 per cent the month before, according to Department of Statistics figures on Monday.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, was 0.6 per cent, down from 0.7 per cent the month before.

But the outlook for the quarters ahead has not changed. In their joint statement on the latest inflation figures, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) kept the same wording as the previous month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The easing in headline inflation was due to a steeper decline in the cost of electricity and gas, as well as lower services inflation.

SEE ALSO

It's 'ka-ching' time for payments firms

Electricity and gas costs fell 12.5 per cent year on year in October, steepening from September's 8.3 per cent fall, due to lower electricity tariffs and the Open Electricity Market's continued dampening effect on electricity prices.

Services inflation was 1.2 per cent, down from 1.4 per cent in September, with a slower pace of increase for holiday expenses, education services, and medical and dental treatment fees.

The cost of retail goods fell 0.8 per cent, the same pace of decline as the previous month. Food inflation edged up to 1.7 per cent, from 1.6 per cent in September.

Private road transport inflation was 1 per cent, up from 0.5 per cent the previous month. Accommodation costs declined 0.4 per cent, less steep than September's 0.5 per cent decline.

graph

The MAS and MTI said that external sources of inflation are likely to stay benign in the quarters ahead, though oil prices could be volatile in the near term.

Domestic labour market conditions are softening slightly, which would lower wage growth in 2019 and 2020. "At the same time, non-labour costs such as retail rents should stay subdued, and any cost pass-through to consumers would be constrained by the weaker economic environment," they added.

They expect full-year core inflation to come in at the lower end of the 1 to 2 per cent official forecast range, and headline inflation to be around 0.5 per cent. In 2020, both core and headline inflation are expected to average 0.5 to 1.5 per cent.

Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Lam vows to 'listen humbly' after shock poll result

Japan panel warns against fiscal complacency amid low rates

Singapore boosts training on developing estates of the future

No 'phase two' US-China deal on the horizon, officials say

Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide after months of protests

Tolerance towards LGBT+ people seen rising globally

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 01:18 PM
Life & Culture

Bullying debate after death of K-pop star Goo Hara

[SEOUL] Fans mourned and questions were asked on Monday after K-pop star and revenge porn victim Goo Hara was found...

Nov 25, 2019 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Lam vows to 'listen humbly' after shock poll result

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam said on Monday her government would "listen humbly" to the...

Nov 25, 2019 01:11 PM
Banking & Finance

South-east Asia payments platform 2C2P raises US$52m in funding

PAYMENTS platform provider 2C2P has raised US$52 million in new funding from investors including IFC, Cento Ventures...

Nov 25, 2019 12:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Global natural gas glut has US exporters facing worst-case scenario

[NEW YORK] A global glut of natural gas has got so massive that US exporters could soon face their worst-case...

Nov 25, 2019 12:03 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rally on fresh trade hope, elections lift Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Monday on fresh optimism over the long-running China-US trade talks after Beijing...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly