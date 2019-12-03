You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 6:30 PM

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said said the supply of private housing units in the pipeline "remains high" at around 39,000 units currently despite declining progressively over the past few quarters.
Private housing supply from H1 2020 GLS holds steady: MND

THE Ministry of National Development (MND) said said the supply of private housing units in the pipeline "remains high" at around 39,000 units currently despite declining progressively over the past few quarters.

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore business sentiment up slightly in Q1 2020: poll

BUSINESS sentiment rose to +5.31 percentage points in Q1 2020 from +4.82 percentage points in Q4 2019, with five of six indicators in the positive zone with the exception of inventory levels.

Startups in Singapore blockchain accelerator Tribe raise S$21.5m

AMONG the portfolio companies in the second batch are supply chain solutions platform DiMuto; telemedicine startup WhiteCoat; Eximchain, which helps businesses transact and share information more efficiently and securely through blockchain technology; and Torus, a distributed private key management solution with a focus on cybersecurity.

BHG Retail Reit proposes S$455m acquisition of Beijing outlet mall

THE proposed acquisition would be the Reit’s first investment in an outlet mall, the manager said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Singapore salaries to rise in 2020 as talent pool is 'shrinking': Mercer survey

THE overall increase projected for 2020 is 3.7 per cent, up from a 3.6 per cent rise this year, according to Mercer LLC, which conducted the survey across industries from banking and finance to real estate.

Singapore shares fall 0.5% on Tuesday after Trump's tariff offensive

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended losses from Monday, retreating 14.89 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 3,173.08 on Tuesday.

 

Singapore public healthcare sector gets training boost

France and EU ready to fight back over US tariff threat, ministers say

Najib testifies in 1MDB scandal-linked trial

China hints US blacklist imminent in threat to trade talks

Singapore salaries to rise in 2020 as talent pool is 'shrinking': Mercer survey

Australia's central bank holds rates

Dec 3, 2019 06:15 PM
Singapore shares fall 0.5% on Tuesday after Trump's tariff offensive

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended losses from Monday, retreating 14.89 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 3,173...

Dec 3, 2019 05:54 PM
Italy's biggest bank UniCredit to shed 8,000 jobs by 2023

[MILAN] UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Tuesday that it would eliminate 8,000 jobs in Western...

Dec 3, 2019 05:48 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.28...

Dec 3, 2019 05:35 PM
Singapore public healthcare sector gets training boost

THE National Healthcare Group (NHG) and Singapore Health Services (SingHealth), together with the Healthcare Academy...

Dec 3, 2019 05:15 PM
Builder of ex-1MDB project weighs IPO for as early as 2020

[KUALA LUMPUR] Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn is considering an initial public offering as early as next year,...

