MAS will co-fund up to 70 per cent of eligible expenses paid to Singapore-based service providers and the grant is capped at S$150,000 for each application, with a maximum of three VCCs per fund manager.

Stories you might have missed

MAS launches new VCC grant scheme to defray costs for fund managers

MAS will co-fund up to 70 per cent of eligible expenses paid to Singapore-based service providers and the grant is capped at S$150,000 for each application, with a maximum of three VCCs per fund manager.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Developers sell 538 private homes excluding ECs in Dec, down 53% m-o-m: URA

FOR the whole of last year, their sales totalled 10,104 units, which is 14.9 per cent higher than the 8,795 in 2018.

The STI today.

Citi Singapore adjusts gender wage gap; lifts female representation closer to 40% target for 2021

IN numbers revealed to The Business Times on Wednesday, Citi further said that in Singapore, the bank's female representation at assistant vice-president to managing director level roles has increased from 32 per cent in December 2017 to 36 per cent in December 2019.

Singtel associate Airtel to issue US$1b of bonds, 144b rupees in shares

AS part of its mega fundraising exercise, Bharti Airtel will issue US$1 billion of 1.5 per cent foreign-currency convertible bonds due 2025.

Retail tech startup StoreHub bags US$8.9m in Series A+ round

SINGAPORE retail tech startup StoreHub has raised US$8.9 million in Series A+ funding, led by returning investor Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India.

The STI today

Singapore shares close down 0.4% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index lost 13.56 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,256.98.