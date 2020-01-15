You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 6:30 PM

MAS will co-fund up to 70 per cent of eligible expenses paid to Singapore-based service providers and the grant is capped at S$150,000 for each application, with a maximum of three VCCs per fund manager.
SPH

MAS launches new VCC grant scheme to defray costs for fund managers

Developers sell 538 private homes excluding ECs in Dec, down 53% m-o-m: URA

FOR the whole of last year, their sales totalled 10,104 units, which is 14.9 per cent higher than the 8,795 in 2018.
The STI today.

Citi Singapore adjusts gender wage gap; lifts female representation closer to 40% target for 2021

IN numbers revealed to The Business Times on Wednesday, Citi further said that in Singapore, the bank's female representation at assistant vice-president to managing director level roles has increased from 32 per cent in December 2017 to 36 per cent in December 2019. 

Singtel associate Airtel to issue US$1b of bonds, 144b rupees in shares

AS part of its mega fundraising exercise, Bharti Airtel will issue US$1 billion of 1.5 per cent foreign-currency convertible bonds due 2025.

Retail tech startup StoreHub bags US$8.9m in Series A+ round

SINGAPORE retail tech startup StoreHub has raised US$8.9 million in Series A+ funding, led by returning investor Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India. 

Singapore shares close down 0.4% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index lost 13.56 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,256.98.

 

 

Government & Economy

New platform for public to request professional mediation services

Hong Kong protest shoppers show their true colours

Taiwan 'already independent', president warns China

Japan minister Koizumi to take paternity leave, aims to be role model

US, China set to sign vital trade truce

Forecast rain to bring both relief and new risks to fire-stricken Australia

Jan 15, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Jan 15, 2020 05:49 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.54...

Jan 15, 2020 04:42 PM
Real Estate

Set of 6 Chinatown shophouses up for sale with S$141m guide price

A PORTFOLIO of six conservation shophouses in Chinatown have been launched for sale via an expression of interest...

Jan 15, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets mostly up at open

[LONDON] European stock markets mainly rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

Jan 15, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks drop ahead of trade deal signing

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed with losses on Wednesday as investors took a step back ahead of the signing of...

