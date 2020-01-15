You are here

Developers sell 538 private homes excluding ECs in Dec, down 53% m-o-m: URA

Wed, Jan 15, 2020
Developers in Singapore moved 538 private homes in December 2019, half of the 1,147 units they sold in the previous month. The latest figure is also 10.6 per cent lower than the 602 units sold in December 2018.
Developers sold 2,635 units in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 43.5 per cent from 1,836 units in the same quarter a year ago.

For the whole of last year, their sales totalled 10,104 units, which is 14.9 per cent higher than the 8,795 in 2018.

 

The latest data - which excludes executive condominium (EC) units - was released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 551 units last month, down 53.5 per cent from the 1,168 units they sold in November, and 8.9 per cent lower than the 605 sold in December 2018.

