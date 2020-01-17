You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore exports turned the corner in December 2019, expanding for the first time in nine months (since February 2019), in trade figures released on Friday.
AFP

Singapore exports clock surprise rise of 2.4% in December

THE numbers were lifted by stronger exports of non-monetary gold, as well as pharmaceuticals and specialised machinery, according to data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

MAS fines investor in first civil penalty for not disclosing shareholding interests

THIS is the first such action by the authority for breaches of shareholding disclosure requirements under Part VII of the Securities and Futures Act since the civil penalty regime was extended in November 2012.

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on Singtel despite associate Airtel's failed court plea

DBS analyst Sachin Mittal said while funding costs for the fine might hit Airtel in the short term, the Singtel associate would benefit from rival Vodafone Idea's potential exit.

Temasek, Trustbridge target majority stake in WeWork China at US$1b valuation: sources

THE proposal was submitted to WeWork's major stakeholder, Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, at the end of last year.

MAS warns financial institutions of vulnerabilities in MS Windows

MAS issued an advisory on Jan 15 and informed financial institutions using the affected Windows Operating Systems to immediately install the relevant patches. It also advised financial institutions to take mitigating measures to prevent the vulnerabilities from being exploited.

The STI today

Singapore shares edge up 0.1% as trade deal cheer fades

THE Straits Times Index closed flat at 3,281.03 having gained just 3.03 points or 0.09 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Sri Lanka ex-minister held over phone recording scandal

China's Xi jets to Myanmar in billion-dollar charm offensive

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

China's birth rate hits lowest level since 1949

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Rain hits Australian fires, but blazes still rage

Jan 17, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up 0.1% as trade deal cheer fades

THE Straits Times Index closed flat at 3,281.03 having gained just 3.03 points or 0.09 per cent.
 

Jan 17, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore O&G appoints ex-CFO Eric Choo as new CEO from Feb 3

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore O&G has named Eric Choo, who previously served as the company's chief financial...

Jan 17, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.93...

Jan 17, 2020 05:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Jasper in negative equity position as Q3 losses deepen 17%

WATCH-LISTED Jasper Investments saw its losses deepen 17 per cent to US$98,000 for Q3 ended December, while the...

Jan 17, 2020 05:16 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS warns financial institutions of vulnerabilities in MS Windows

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has alerted financial institutions to critical vulnerabilities in the...

