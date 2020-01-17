You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore exports clock surprise rise of 2.4% in December
THE numbers were lifted by stronger exports of non-monetary gold, as well as pharmaceuticals and specialised machinery, according to data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG).
MAS fines investor in first civil penalty for not disclosing shareholding interests
THIS is the first such action by the authority for breaches of shareholding disclosure requirements under Part VII of the Securities and Futures Act since the civil penalty regime was extended in November 2012.
Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on Singtel despite associate Airtel's failed court plea
DBS analyst Sachin Mittal said while funding costs for the fine might hit Airtel in the short term, the Singtel associate would benefit from rival Vodafone Idea's potential exit.
Temasek, Trustbridge target majority stake in WeWork China at US$1b valuation: sources
THE proposal was submitted to WeWork's major stakeholder, Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, at the end of last year.
MAS warns financial institutions of vulnerabilities in MS Windows
MAS issued an advisory on Jan 15 and informed financial institutions using the affected Windows Operating Systems to immediately install the relevant patches. It also advised financial institutions to take mitigating measures to prevent the vulnerabilities from being exploited.
The STI today
Singapore shares edge up 0.1% as trade deal cheer fades
THE Straits Times Index closed flat at 3,281.03 having gained just 3.03 points or 0.09 per cent.