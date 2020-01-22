You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
CMT, CCT in proposed merger to form third largest Reit in Asia-Pacific
THE Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) sector is witnessing yet another proposed consolidation, with CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) on Wednesday announcing a proposed merger via a S$8.27 billion cash and stock deal.
KPMG focuses on 'transformation as business' in Budget 2020 proposals
ITS Budget 2020 proposal includes measures to promote digital adoption and sustainability, and encourage new solutions, as well as a multi-year scheme for firms which want to transform.
Singapore High Court dismisses cybersquatter's lawsuit against Grab unit
IN a written judgement, Senior Judge Lai Siu Chiu also deemed that 3 Corporate had engaged in “cybersquatting”, or “the deliberate, bad faith abusive registration of domain names in violation of rights in trademarks and service marks”, as defined in a World Intellectual Property Organization report.
Fish farming group Barramundi Asia buying deep tech startup Allegro Aqua
ALLEGRO Aqua, a startup by scientists from the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL), will be 100 per cent owned by Barramundi Asia in a cash and share swap transaction, Barramundi CEO Andreas von Scholten told The Business Times.
COE prices end mixed ahead of Chinese New Year
COE prices for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$35,010, down slightly from S$35,320 two weeks ago and COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$37,705, up slightly from S$37,109.
Corporate earnings
- CapitaLand Mall Trust Q4 DPU up 4% to 3.11 S cents
- CCT declares 2.7% rise in Q4 DPU on enlarged base, higher revenue
- Parkway Life Reit Q4 DPU rises 2% to 3.34 S cents
- Suntec Reit DPU drops 9.4% to 2.347 S cents on enlarged unit base
- Courage Investment warns of lower FY2019 profit
The STI today
Singapore shares post 0.2% recovery after sell-off on China virus fears
THE Straits Times Index (STI) - which lost one per cent on Tuesday - closed at 3,253.93 after a gain of 6.76 points or 0.2 per cent.