Capitaland on Wednesday announced the proposed merger of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) to create CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT).

Stories you might have missed

CMT, CCT in proposed merger to form third largest Reit in Asia-Pacific

THE Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) sector is witnessing yet another proposed consolidation, with CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) on Wednesday announcing a proposed merger via a S$8.27 billion cash and stock deal.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

KPMG focuses on 'transformation as business' in Budget 2020 proposals

ITS Budget 2020 proposal includes measures to promote digital adoption and sustainability, and encourage new solutions, as well as a multi-year scheme for firms which want to transform.

Singapore High Court dismisses cybersquatter's lawsuit against Grab unit

IN a written judgement, Senior Judge Lai Siu Chiu also deemed that 3 Corporate had engaged in “cybersquatting”, or “the deliberate, bad faith abusive registration of domain names in violation of rights in trademarks and service marks”, as defined in a World Intellectual Property Organization report.

Fish farming group Barramundi Asia buying deep tech startup Allegro Aqua

ALLEGRO Aqua, a startup by scientists from the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL), will be 100 per cent owned by Barramundi Asia in a cash and share swap transaction, Barramundi CEO Andreas von Scholten told The Business Times.

COE prices end mixed ahead of Chinese New Year

COE prices for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$35,010, down slightly from S$35,320 two weeks ago and COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$37,705, up slightly from S$37,109.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares post 0.2% recovery after sell-off on China virus fears

THE Straits Times Index (STI) - which lost one per cent on Tuesday - closed at 3,253.93 after a gain of 6.76 points or 0.2 per cent.

