CMT, CCT in proposed merger to form third largest Reit in Asia-Pacific

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 8:52 AM
Capitaland on Wednesday announced the proposed merger of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) to create CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT).
CAPITALAND on Wednesday announced the proposed merger of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) to create CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT).

The deal, by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, is subject to the approval of unitholders of CMT and CCT, and will see CMT acquiring all the issued units in CCT in the form of cash and new CMT units.

CICT is expected to become the third largest real estate investment trust (Reit) in the Asia-Pacific with a market cap of about S$16.8 billion, and a combined property value of about S$22.9 billion.

"As the largest S-Reit (Singapore Reit), CICT will be CapitaLand's primary investment vehicle for commercial real estate in Singapore and other developed markets," the company said on Wednesday.

Following the proposed merger, the CapitaLand group will have five Reits listed on the Singapore Exchange: CICT, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, Ascendas India Trust and CapitaLand Retail China Trust.

Units of CCT closed two Singapore cents or 0.9 per cent lower at S$2.13 on Tuesday, while CMT units closed down two Singapore cents, or 0.8 per cent to S$2.59. 

