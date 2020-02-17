THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) is expecting full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be between -0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent

Singapore downgrades 2020 growth forecast on virus outbreak; 2019 GDP slows to 0.7%

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) is expecting full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be between -0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent, the ministry’s permanent secretary Gabriel Lim said on Monday morning.

Singapore lowers export forecast for 2020 on Covid-19, oil price fears

YEAR-ON-YEAR change in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) is expected to range between a 0.5 per cent drop and a 1.5 per cent rise this year, trade agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Monday, down from its earlier projection of zero to 2 per cent growth.

Singapore developers sell 618 private homes excluding ECs in Jan, up 14.9% from Dec

THE latest figure is also 41.4 per cent higher than the 437 units developers sold in January 2019.

Brokers' take: Maybank KE downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus outbreak

THE move came after the hospitality stapled group on Friday posted weaker than expected results, with its distribution per stapled security (DPS) falling 5 per cent to 0.95 Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

More Singapore insurers enhancing coverage with free Covid-19 protection

INSURERS in Singapore have over the past week rolled out free coverage initiatives, ranging from diagnosis benefits, hospitalisation coverage and death benefits, to support their customers amid the Covid-19 situation.

Singapore shares dip 0.2% ahead of Budget 2020

THE STI finished 7.03 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,213.00.