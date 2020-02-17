You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79bs1vhdoyq18dqe4ee9_doc77nkzg6xyvr1flv5el1a.jpg
THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) is expecting full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be between -0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

Singapore downgrades 2020 growth forecast on virus outbreak; 2019 GDP slows to 0.7%

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) is expecting full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be between -0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent, the ministry’s permanent secretary Gabriel Lim said on Monday morning.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

Singapore lowers export forecast for 2020 on Covid-19, oil price fears

YEAR-ON-YEAR change in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) is expected to range between a 0.5 per cent drop and a 1.5 per cent rise this year, trade agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Monday, down from its earlier projection of zero to 2 per cent growth.

Singapore developers sell 618 private homes excluding ECs in Jan, up 14.9% from Dec

THE latest figure is also 41.4 per cent higher than the 437 units developers sold in January 2019.

Brokers' take: Maybank KE downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus outbreak

THE move came after the hospitality stapled group on Friday posted weaker than expected results, with its distribution per stapled security (DPS) falling 5 per cent to 0.95 Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

More Singapore insurers enhancing coverage with free Covid-19 protection

INSURERS in Singapore have over the past week rolled out free coverage initiatives, ranging from diagnosis benefits, hospitalisation coverage and death benefits, to support their customers amid the Covid-19 situation. 

The STI today

Singapore shares dip 0.2% ahead of Budget 2020

THE STI finished 7.03 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,213.00.

 

 

Government & Economy

F&B trade show postponed on Covid-19 fears after initial plans to go ahead

Facing uptick in virus infections, Japan moves to limit public crowds

Indonesia posts larger than expected Jan trade deficit

Natas, SHA and STGS issue guidelines to protect tourists amid virus outbreak

South-east Asia feels the burn as coronavirus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip 0.2% ahead of Budget 2020

AHEAD of Tuesday's Singapore Budget reading, investor attention in the city-state remained on keeping count of the...

Feb 17, 2020 06:09 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA unveils changes to senior management in succession-planning moves

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is making several senior management appointments in a move seen as grooming the next...

Feb 17, 2020 06:01 PM
Consumer

Macau casinos to resume operations from Feb 20 after suspension over virus fear

[HONG KONG] Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, will allow casinos to resume operations from Feb 20, after...

Feb 17, 2020 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.34...

Feb 17, 2020 05:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks hit near 4-week high as China steps up support

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose to the highest level in almost four weeks on Monday as Beijing stepped up policy...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly