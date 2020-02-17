Singapore developers sell 618 private homes excluding ECs in Jan, up 14.9% from Dec

DEVELOPERS moved 618 private homes in January this year, up 14.9 per cent from the 538 units they sold in the previous month. The latest figure is also 41.4 per cent higher than the 437 units developers sold in January 2019.

The above figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers found buyers for 638 units last month, up 15.8 per cent from the 551 units they sold in December last year and 45.7 per cent more than the 438 units developers sold in January last year.