Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore's household income inequality falls to 18-year low
THE Gini coefficient, based on household income from work per household member, was 0.452 last year, lower than the 0.458 in 2018 and its lowest since 2001.
Singapore dollar, South Korean won get dumped as virus cases rise
THE South Korean won and the Singapore dollar, two of Asia's most trade-sensitive currencies, are getting dumped as the coronavirus spread worsens in Asia.
Court adjourns Hyflux's leave application for scheme meeting to March 10, extends moratorium
NISH Shetty, partner at Clifford Chance Asia, who is representing the water treatment firm, stressed upon the tight timeline his team is working within to meet the long-stop date of May 26 this year.
ANZ cuts Singapore's 2020 growth outlook to 0.4%
ANZ said “public consumption will play a strong role, and the fiscal support will prevent a larger slowdown in private consumption”, as the latest Budget measures kick in to help the economy keep its head above water in 2020.
Hongkong Land buys 31b yuan prime plot on Shanghai's West Bund
THE site will be used primarily for Grade-A office, retail, residential and hotel purposes.
Corporate earnings
- SembMarine sinks into the red with S$77.7m Q4 loss
- iFast Q4 profit up 14.4% to S$3m
- Sasseur Reit's Q4 DPU drops 18.5% to 1.629 S cents
- Perennial Real Estate Q4 earnings more than double to S$38.5m
- Higher expenses, impairment drag Singapore O&G into the red
The STI today
Singapore shares fall 0.5% as Budget euphoria wanes
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) opened opened at 3,217.54, before it closed at 3198.68, down 0.47 per cent, or 15.03 points.