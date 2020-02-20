THE Gini coefficient, based on household income from work per household member, was 0.452 last year, lower than the 0.458 in 2018 and its lowest since 2001.

Singapore's household income inequality falls to 18-year low

Singapore dollar, South Korean won get dumped as virus cases rise

THE South Korean won and the Singapore dollar, two of Asia's most trade-sensitive currencies, are getting dumped as the coronavirus spread worsens in Asia.

Court adjourns Hyflux's leave application for scheme meeting to March 10, extends moratorium

NISH Shetty, partner at Clifford Chance Asia, who is representing the water treatment firm, stressed upon the tight timeline his team is working within to meet the long-stop date of May 26 this year.

ANZ cuts Singapore's 2020 growth outlook to 0.4%

ANZ said “public consumption will play a strong role, and the fiscal support will prevent a larger slowdown in private consumption”, as the latest Budget measures kick in to help the economy keep its head above water in 2020.

Hongkong Land buys 31b yuan prime plot on Shanghai's West Bund

THE site will be used primarily for Grade-A office, retail, residential and hotel purposes.

Singapore shares fall 0.5% as Budget euphoria wanes

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) opened opened at 3,217.54, before it closed at 3198.68, down 0.47 per cent, or 15.03 points.