Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Breadtalk has sunk into the red for its fiscal fourth quarter and 2019, and is in technical breach of the financial covenants for its S$100 million notes due in 2023, according to separate filings late on Monday night.
BreadTalk founder makes S$0.77-per-share offer in privatisation bid after Q4 net loss

Gojek denies report on merger talks with Grab

EARLIER in the day, it was reported that the two decacorns are holding talks on a potential merger, although roadblocks remain to negotiating how control of the combined firm will be split.

Court dismisses Oei Hong Leong's lawsuit against Raffles Edu chairman

SINGAPORE'S High Court has dismissed the lawsuit of tycoon Oei Hong Leong against Raffles Education chairman Chew Hua Seng over an alleged promise by Mr Chew to procure a buyer for Mr Oei's shares in the mainboard-listed education provider.

SIA freezes hiring for ground staff, mulls other measures in response to outbreak

AFTER three rounds of flight cuts including the latest on Monday, the flag carrier is facing an excess manpower situation of more than 500 cabin crew members and some 50 pilots.

HDB issues S$700m notes due in 2027

THEY are rated Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service and come in denominations of S$250,000 and are offered by way of placement to investors.

STI close higher on bargain-hunting

A bargain hunting session brought the Straits Times Index (STI) up 16.04 points or 0.51 per cent to 3,158.24 on Tuesday.

 

Chinese work permit holders in manufacturing, services can switch bosses to ease virus-related labour crunch

South Korea to launch mass coronavirus testing

Iraq bans entry of travellers from 7 countries, including Singapore

Malaysian king to meet all lawmakers to decide the next PM

China's economy seen growing slowest since 1990 due to virus

Singapore's Bangladeshi workers have eyes on home as virus shakes community

Feb 25, 2020 06:28 PM
Singapore shares rise 0.5% on Tuesday as bargain hunters move in

Feb 25, 2020 06:14 PM
WORK permit holders from China who are already in Singapore can switch jobs without having to leave the country, in...

Feb 25, 2020 05:39 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.82...

Feb 25, 2020 05:38 PM
New genomic tests aim to diagnose deadly infections faster

[NEW YORK] Ryan Springer's mystery illness began last summer with a dull ache in his chest. Over the next few days,...

Feb 25, 2020 05:22 PM
China Taiping Insurance offers Covid-19 coverage for new, existing customers

THE Singapore arm of China Taiping Insurance has joined other insurers here in offering additional coverage for the...

