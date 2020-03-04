Stories you might have missed

Some Singapore retailers to offer cash allowances to staff, loans to businesses amid virus outbreak

A GROUP of retailers is extending cash allowances to workers, and interest-free loans to fellow businesses in a bid to lend support amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore introduces measures to cut HFC emission; S$24.8m climate-friendly package for households

SINGAPORE is moving to reduce the emission of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), commonly used in refrigerants, in a push to mitigate climate change, Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in Parliament.

Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme dangles carrot and stick

UNDER the CVES, the cleanest light goods vehicles will receive a S$30,000 incentive, while the most polluting ones will incur a S$10,000 surcharge.

COE prices largely unchanged; down slightly across the board

THE Category A COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$32,699, inching down 0.9 per cent from S$32,999.

Singapore's waterworks to be 100% solar-powered, PUB to lead coastal protection

TWO 1.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar systems will be deployed at Bedok and Lower Seletar Reservoirs, while the upcoming 60 MWp floating solar system at Tengeh Reservoir will be the world's largest such system.

The STI today

Investors pile in on Reits after Fed rate cut; STI up 0.2% on Wednesday

THE performance of the local banks tempered gains on the Straits Times Index (STI), which ended 5.47 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 3,025.03.