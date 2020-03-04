You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Some Singapore retailers to offer cash allowances to staff, loans to businesses amid virus outbreak

A GROUP of retailers is extending cash allowances to workers, and interest-free loans to fellow businesses in a bid to lend support amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore introduces measures to cut HFC emission; S$24.8m climate-friendly package for households

SINGAPORE is moving to reduce the emission of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), commonly used in refrigerants, in a push to mitigate climate change, Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in Parliament.

Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme dangles carrot and stick

UNDER the CVES, the cleanest light goods vehicles will receive a S$30,000 incentive, while the most polluting ones will incur a S$10,000 surcharge.

COE prices largely unchanged; down slightly across the board

THE Category A COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$32,699, inching down 0.9 per cent from S$32,999.

Singapore's waterworks to be 100% solar-powered, PUB to lead coastal protection

TWO 1.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar systems will be deployed at Bedok and Lower Seletar Reservoirs, while the upcoming 60 MWp floating solar system at Tengeh Reservoir will be the world's largest such system.

Investors pile in on Reits after Fed rate cut; STI up 0.2% on Wednesday

THE performance of the local banks tempered gains on the Straits Times Index (STI), which ended 5.47 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 3,025.03.

Malaysia's new prime minister delays parliament session by two months

Singapore introduces measures to cut HFC emission; S$24.8m climate-friendly package for households

Singapore's waterworks to be 100% solar-powered, PUB to lead coastal protection

Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme dangles carrot and stick

Australia stores ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic buying

New normal in virus-hit China: High-tech tracking and elbow greetings

Mar 4, 2020 06:19 PM
Investors pile in on Reits after Fed rate cut; STI up 0.2% on Wednesday

INVESTORS piled in on Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) after the US Federal Reserve's 50-basis-...

Mar 4, 2020 05:19 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.31...

Mar 4, 2020 04:47 PM
COE prices largely unchanged; down slightly across the board

THE prices of certificates of entitlement (COE) remained largely unchanged from the previous bidding exercise in...

Mar 4, 2020 04:33 PM
Europe: Stock markets waver at open

[LONDON] European stock markets wavered at the start of trade on Wednesday as investors continued to digest the US...

Mar 4, 2020 04:29 PM
Hong Kong: Stocks finish with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished lower Wednesday, having swung to and fro all through the day after the Federal...

