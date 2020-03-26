You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 6:30 PM

A RECORD S$48.4 billion is being committed in a supplementary budget unveiled on Thursday to help Singapore weather the Covid-19 crisis, with in-principle support gained to draw up to S$17 billion from past reserves for this, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament.
PHOTO: REUTERS

S$48.4b Resilience Budget for Singapore to tackle Covid-19 crisis

Singapore's 2020 growth forecast hits negative territory, Q1 GDP contracts 2.2%

SINGAPORE'S official growth forecast for 2020 has reached negative territory, with a further downgrade to between -4 per cent and -1 per cent.

Singapore factory output posts 1.1% drop in February: EDB

ON a year-on-year basis, manufacturing output fell 1.1 per cent due to a contraction in the Republic's linchpin electronics cluster, even as other sectors posted increases.

SIA considering corporate action with Temasek’s support

NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is considering a corporate action supported by Temasek Holdings to tide through the Covid-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday.

The STI today

STI’s rally loses steam, ends 0.7% lower on Thursday

THE STI finished 17.91 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 2,487.56.

 

Mar 26, 2020 06:20 PM
Stocks

STI's rally loses steam, ends 0.7% lower on Thursday

The recent rally in the Singapore equity market fizzled out on Thursday, as optimism gave way to the harsh reality...

Mar 26, 2020 06:12 PM
Garage

High Court dismisses honestbee’s restructuring bid; creditors may wind up firm

THE High Court has dismissed honestbee’s application to convene a scheme meeting in its effort to restructure some...

Mar 26, 2020 05:53 PM
Government & Economy

CAAS lets aviation companies defer fee payments by a year

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on Thursday that Singapore carriers and the airport...

Mar 26, 2020 05:52 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

PM, ministers to take three month pay cut in solidarity with Singaporeans coping with coronavirus

[SINGAPORE] The Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and other political office-holders - as well as the President -...

Mar 26, 2020 05:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Jetstar crew offered temporary jobs amid suspension of flights

LOW-COST carrier Jetstar Asia announced on Thursday that more than a third of its crew have taken up temporary jobs...

