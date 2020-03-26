A RECORD S$48.4 billion is being committed in a supplementary budget unveiled on Thursday to help Singapore weather the Covid-19 crisis, with in-principle support gained to draw up to S$17 billion from past reserves for this, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament.

Stories you might have missed

S$48.4b Resilience Budget for Singapore to tackle Covid-19 crisis

Singapore's 2020 growth forecast hits negative territory, Q1 GDP contracts 2.2%

SINGAPORE'S official growth forecast for 2020 has reached negative territory, with a further downgrade to between -4 per cent and -1 per cent.

Singapore factory output posts 1.1% drop in February: EDB

ON a year-on-year basis, manufacturing output fell 1.1 per cent due to a contraction in the Republic's linchpin electronics cluster, even as other sectors posted increases.

SIA considering corporate action with Temasek’s support

NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is considering a corporate action supported by Temasek Holdings to tide through the Covid-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday.

The STI today

STI’s rally loses steam, ends 0.7% lower on Thursday

THE STI finished 17.91 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 2,487.56.