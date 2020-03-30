You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's central bank pulled back on its exchange rate-based monetary policy on Monday morning, in line with market expectations, as the deadly Covid-19 pandemic looked set to keep battering economies globally.
PHOTO: REUTERS

MAS eases Singdollar appreciation to 'zero slope', lowers mid-point of policy band in one-two blow

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has returned the Singapore dollar to a neutral stance - easing again the pace at which the currency can strengthen - after a slight reduction in the rate of appreciation in October 2019.

National Wages Council recommends lower MVC or 10% of basic pay, if cuts needed

IF wages must be cut, the National Wages Council (NWC) is recommending that the Monthly Variable Component (MVC) be adjusted downwards, the extent of which hinges on the company's situation and any key performance indicators or guidelines agreed with unions.

SIA to continue with cost-cutting measures, lets employees take up temporary placements outside the group

FACED with a long, harsh "Covid-19 induced winter", Singapore Airlines (SIA) will press ahead with efforts to contain costs after announcing a massive cash call last week, and will allow employees to take up temporary placements outside the SIA Group following major cuts to flight operations.

ComfortDelGro Taxi extends cabbie relief, to sink into red for fiscal 2020

LAND transport company ComfortDelGro Corporation is spending S$80 million to extend its daily rental relief for cabbies until Sept 30 amid worsening economic conditions and enhanced Covid-19 measures. 

ASTI CEO withdraws resignation amid 'challenging times' for company

ASTI Holdings chief executive officer (CEO) and executive chairman Michael Loh Soon Gnee has withdrawn his resignation after the company requested for him to lead it amid "challenging times" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

STI closes 4.5% lower on Monday

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) fell on Monday after relief from last week’s global fiscal support measures faded with uncertainty over the length of the pandemic remaining an overhang on sentiment.
 

Malaysia limits hours for shops, restaurants, taxis in lockdown

South Korea to pay 9.1t won cash to families, draw up 7.1t won extra budget

Australia's top retail bank boss warns of sharp economic slowdown

Europe gets no respite from lockdowns after deadly weekend

Netanyahu aide diagnosed with coronavirus, unclear if Israeli PM affected

Quick takes: MAS carefully nipped Singdollar strength in the bud, analysts say

Mar 30, 2020 06:27 PM
Mar 30, 2020 06:23 PM
AstraZeneca scores win as diabetes drug shown to slow kidney disease

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca's diabetes treatment Farxiga has proven to be "overwhelmingly" effective at slowing chronic...

Mar 30, 2020 06:00 PM
SIA's cost-cutting measures to continue, staff can take up temporary placements outside group

FACED with a long, harsh "Covid-19 induced winter", Singapore Airlines (SIA) will press ahead with efforts to...

Mar 30, 2020 05:52 PM
Saudi Arabia tells banks to support businesses to avoid job cuts

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's central bank is ordering lenders to provide concessional loans to businesses grappling with...

Mar 30, 2020 05:14 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 14.21...

