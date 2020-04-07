Banks will see their capital and liquidity requirements adjusted to help sustain their lending activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, among other fresh measures announced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a statement on Tuesday.

Stories you might have missed

MAS to adjust banks' capital requirements amid Covid-19 pandemic

THIS move to ease requirements and supervisory programmes of financial institutions (FIs) is to enable them to focus on dealing with issues related to the virus outbreak and support their customers, said MAS.

Need for temporary relief amid Covid-19 despite sanctity of contracts: Shanmugam

MINISTER for Law and for Home Affairs K Shanmugam in the second reading debate of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill on Tuesday stressed that the Bill provides relief only where the inability to discharge obligations is, to a material extent, caused by Covid-19.

Proposed law to allow special arrangements for voters, candidates affected by Covid-19 restrictions

THE Bill, which is meant to facilitate the temporary arrangements necessary for holding a safe general election while Covid-19 measures are in effect, will also allow special steps to be taken in the interest of public health during polls and vote counting.

honestbee creditor Benjamin Lim applies to wind up company

THE Business Times (BT) understands that honestbee owes Mr Lim US$3.8 million, which he had previously extended to the startup via an unsecured loan.

Singapore office rents to start seeing coronavirus impact in Q2: Colliers

THE impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on Singapore's central business district (CBD) Grade A office rents was not yet apparent in the first quarter this year, as rents and capital values remained flat, while vacancy tightened.

The STI today

STI builds on strong start to the week, rises 4.1% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) built on its positive start to the week, finishing the Tuesday session up 101.30 points or 4.1 per cent to 2,571.89.

