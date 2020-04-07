You are here

Proposed law to allow special arrangements for voters, candidates affected by Covid-19 restrictions

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 11:56 AM

[SINGAPORE] If the Singapore general election (GE) were to be held during the Covid-19 outbreak, voters subject to restrictions like stay-home orders will be allowed to vote outside their electoral divisions, under a proposed law.

Aspiring candidates who are ill would also be allowed to register on Nomination Day without being there in person.

These are among the measures in the Parliamentary Elections (Covid-19 Special Arrangements) Bill introduced by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Bill, which is meant to facilitate the temporary arrangements necessary for holding a safe general election while Covid-19 measures are in effect, will also allow special steps to be taken in the interest of public health during polls and vote counting.

The Elections Department (ELD) had said last week that the health and safety of voters, candidates and election officials are paramount.

The ELD thus "must make contingency plans to put in place precautionary measures to ensure a safe election, should the next GE take place amid the Covid-19 situation".

"The Bill contains the necessary legislative provisions to allow ELD to implement temporary arrangements to ensure the safety of voters, candidates and election officials during parliamentary elections held on or before April 14, 2021," it added.

The Bill will be debated at the next available Parliament sitting, which is expected to take place next month.

If approved by Parliament, it will take effect before the next general election, which has to be held by April 14 next year.

This means that Parliament is not likely to be dissolved during the "circuit breaker" measures. These curbs - the strictest to date - are in effect from April 7 until May 4.

THE STRAITS TIMES

