Robinsons Singapore will cease operations at its Jem mall outlet by the end of August.

Robinsons to close Jem mall outlet by end August

THE department store operator said on Wednesday that it had been in discussions with the landlord, Lendlease, since last November to do so and that the timing of the exit was mutually agreed upon.

Singapore restarts local production of surgical face masks

SINGAPORE has restarted local production of surgical face masks since mid-February and is "on track" to meet all its healthcare workers' needs in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.

More Singapore properties go under the hammer but fail to sell as sellers cling on

IN Q1 2020, the proportion of mortgagee sales relative to the total number of auction listings saw a substantial year-on-year increase to 68 per cent, up from 46 per cent in the same quarter last year.

DBS prices S$20m SORA-referenced notes

DBS announced after trading hours on Wednesday that it has successfully priced floating-rate notes with the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA) as the reference rate for the calculation of interest – which the bank said is the industry’s first note to be priced this way.

Asset manager DWS expands Singapore logistics footprint with warehouse buy

DWS has acquired a Grade A logistics facility in Jurong as part of its "Asia core real estate strategy", the German asset manager said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Singapore digibanks applicants stay the course, with finances still key amid Covid-19

IN response to queries on whether the pandemic has changed the way the applicants are assessed on their finances, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) told BT that the applicants’ financial strength remains one of the priorities.

STI extends gains, up 0.75% to 2,591.60

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its gentle ascent on Wednesday after registering slim gains on Tuesday, as the benchmark index rose 19.24 points or 0.75 per cent to 2,591.60.

