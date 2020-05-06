You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7agd78j6gyx1fszquak5_doc6u9i5evh75j15brsc1w0.jpg
Robinsons Singapore will cease operations at its Jem mall outlet by the end of August.
PHOTO: ROBINSONS

Stories you might have missed

Robinsons to close Jem mall outlet by end August

THE department store operator said on Wednesday that it had been in discussions with the landlord, Lendlease, since last November to do so and that the timing of the exit was mutually agreed upon. 

Singapore restarts local production of surgical face masks

SINGAPORE has restarted local production of surgical face masks since mid-February and is "on track" to meet all its healthcare workers' needs in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.

More Singapore properties go under the hammer but fail to sell as sellers cling on

IN Q1 2020, the proportion of mortgagee sales relative to the total number of auction listings saw a substantial year-on-year increase to 68 per cent, up from 46 per cent in the same quarter last year. 

DBS prices S$20m SORA-referenced notes

DBS announced after trading hours on Wednesday that it has successfully priced floating-rate notes with the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA) as the reference rate for the calculation of interest – which the bank said is the industry’s first note to be priced this way. 

Asset manager DWS expands Singapore logistics footprint with warehouse buy

DWS has acquired a Grade A logistics facility in Jurong as part of its "Asia core real estate strategy", the German asset manager said in a press statement on Wednesday. 

Singapore digibanks applicants stay the course, with finances still key amid Covid-19

IN response to queries on whether the pandemic has changed the way the applicants are assessed on their finances, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) told BT that the applicants’ financial strength remains one of the priorities.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI extends gains, up 0.75% to 2,591.60

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its gentle ascent on Wednesday after registering slim gains on Tuesday, as the benchmark index rose 19.24 points or 0.75 per cent to 2,591.60.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US may require masks at airports in changes to limit coronavirus

Philippine lawmakers vow to get broadcast giant ABS-CBN back on air

Russia sees over 10,000 new virus cases for fourth day in row

South Korea spy agency says no signs North Korea's Kim received heart surgery

788 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 20,000

Singapore restarts local production of surgical face masks

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 06:27 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q1 net profit plunges 25.7% to S$40.2m; management pulls FY2020 earnings guidance

STARHUB is withdrawing its financial guidance for this year, the mainboard-listed telco said after just three months...

May 6, 2020 06:20 PM
Government & Economy

US may require masks at airports in changes to limit coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The lead US airport security agency is weighing the possibility of requiring masks or face coverings...

May 6, 2020 06:06 PM
Consumer

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs to exit South Korea after year of health controversies

[SEOUL] US e-cigarette maker Juul Labs said on Wednesday it would end operations in South Korea, a year after it...

May 6, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

STI extends gains, up 0.75% to 2,591.60

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its gentle ascent on Wednesday after registering slim gains on Tuesday, as...

May 6, 2020 05:58 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS prices S$20m SORA-referenced notes

DBS announced after trading hours on Wednesday that it has successfully priced floating-rate notes with the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.