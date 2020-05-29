You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Credit card loans fell 9 per cent to S$9.65 billion from March – the biggest decline on record.
PHOTO: SPH

Credit card loans clocked sharpest fall on record in April amid Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

CREDIT card loans fell 9 per cent to S$9.65 billion from March – the biggest decline on record.

Burpple merchants join ComfortDelGro’s food delivery platform

BURPPLE is partnering the mainboard-listed transport giant to offer more affordable delivery costs for merchants that are part of its subscription-based rewards programme, Burpple Beyond.

Medtech startup Endofotonics raises S$12m in Series B round

THE additional funding will be used to drive commercialisation of its early gastric cancer detection system in the Asia-Pacific, and to expand the coverage of its cancer detection technology to other organs.

Keppel prices US$300m 5-year notes at 2.459%

NET proceeds from the notes issue will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, including the refinancing of existing debts.

ARA-backed crowdfunding platform raises S$2.7m from maiden property investment product

THE final S$500,000 investment tranche was snapped up within two minutes after it was launched on Thursday evening, while the first S$500,000 tranche, launched on May 15, sold out in 11 minutes.

TT International gets court approval to extend scheme deadline to Aug 14

THE consumer electronics trader will also have its existing debt moratorium, which protects it from creditors, extended to that date.

Singapore stocks end Friday mixed, Reits and property developers lead the way

THE benchmark Straits Times Index opened softer on Friday but edged higher through the day to close 2,510.75, down just 4.49 points.
 

EU seeks tougher China policy ahead of possible summits

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

UK, US, Australia and Canada criticise China over Hong Kong law

China plans to extend curbs on international flights until June 30: US embassy

Indonesia high-speed rail, nickel among 1,422t rupiah priority projects

Working from home should be default mode for all companies after 'circuit breaker', says MOM

May 29, 2020 06:20 PM
Singapore stocks end Friday mixed, Reits and property developers lead the way

SINGAPORE stocks ended the holiday-shortened week on a mixed note, amid concerns about US-China tensions and...

May 29, 2020 06:15 PM
EU seeks tougher China policy ahead of possible summits

[BRUSSELS] European Union (EU) foreign ministers sought to toughen their strategy on China on Friday to counter...

May 29, 2020 06:07 PM
KrisEnergy seeks to extend court protection till August

UPSTREAM oil-and-gas firm KrisEnergy has applied for a third extension of its debt moratorium to Aug 27, the...

May 29, 2020 05:47 PM
Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

[BENGALURU] Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "...

May 29, 2020 05:31 PM
Burpple merchants join ComfortDelGro's food delivery platform

COMFORTDELGRO taxi drivers will now deliver food from restaurants listed on food-discovery app Burpple.

