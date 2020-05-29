Credit card loans fell 9 per cent to S$9.65 billion from March – the biggest decline on record.

Stories you might have missed

CREDIT card loans fell 9 per cent to S$9.65 billion from March – the biggest decline on record.

Burpple merchants join ComfortDelGro’s food delivery platform

BURPPLE is partnering the mainboard-listed transport giant to offer more affordable delivery costs for merchants that are part of its subscription-based rewards programme, Burpple Beyond.

Medtech startup Endofotonics raises S$12m in Series B round

THE additional funding will be used to drive commercialisation of its early gastric cancer detection system in the Asia-Pacific, and to expand the coverage of its cancer detection technology to other organs.

Keppel prices US$300m 5-year notes at 2.459%

NET proceeds from the notes issue will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, including the refinancing of existing debts.

ARA-backed crowdfunding platform raises S$2.7m from maiden property investment product

THE final S$500,000 investment tranche was snapped up within two minutes after it was launched on Thursday evening, while the first S$500,000 tranche, launched on May 15, sold out in 11 minutes.

TT International gets court approval to extend scheme deadline to Aug 14

THE consumer electronics trader will also have its existing debt moratorium, which protects it from creditors, extended to that date.

Singapore stocks end Friday mixed, Reits and property developers lead the way

THE benchmark Straits Times Index opened softer on Friday but edged higher through the day to close 2,510.75, down just 4.49 points.

