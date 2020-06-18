Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises will resume, starting with the first exercise on July 6, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press statement on Thursday.

Stories you might have missed

COE bidding to resume from July 6

THEREAFTER, COE bidding exercises will resume according to the schedule prior to the "circuit breaker", opening on the first and third Mondays of each month.

No mid-year bonus for civil servants for first time since 2009; year-end bonus still up in the air

THERE will be no mid-year bonus for civil servants this year - for the first time since the global financial crisis- and senior public officers will also take another pay cut.

Special constituency broadcasts included in preliminary campaigning guidelines for GE during Covid-19

PHYSICAL rallies will not be allowed, but candidates from every constituency will be given television airtime if the next general election is held during Phase Two of Singapore's reopening.

14 digital bank applicants to progress to next stage of assessment: MAS

FIVE of the 14 left standing are digital full bank applicants, while nine are digital wholesale bank applicants.

Singapore fintech offers one-stop electronic platform for corporate loan market

SEEKING to enhance the efficiency and liquidity of this market – which has traditionally thrived on roadshows, voice calls and Rolodexes – Singapore-based fintech iLex is creating a digital platform that allows end-to-end automation for loan syndication and trade execution.

MPA to prioritise crew change for Singapore-registered ships; ease pleasure craft restrictions

THIS means all Singapore-registered ships will be allowed to carry out crew change in Singapore, regardless of their purpose of call, if they meet all prevailing requirements.

The STI today

STI falls 0.15% on Thursday; regional markets in profit-taking mode

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 3.96 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 2,665.66.