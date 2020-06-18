You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 6:30 PM

file6ue7y6v5mx4ox8ccm57.jpg
Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises will resume, starting with the first exercise on July 6, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press statement on Thursday.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

COE bidding to resume from July 6

THEREAFTER, COE bidding exercises will resume according to the schedule prior to the "circuit breaker", opening on the first and third Mondays of each month.

No mid-year bonus for civil servants for first time since 2009; year-end bonus still up in the air

THERE will be no mid-year bonus for civil servants this year - for the first time since the global financial crisis- and senior public officers will also take another pay cut.

Special constituency broadcasts included in preliminary campaigning guidelines for GE during Covid-19

PHYSICAL rallies will not be allowed, but candidates from every constituency will be given television airtime if the next general election is held during Phase Two of Singapore's reopening.

14 digital bank applicants to progress to next stage of assessment: MAS

FIVE of the 14 left standing are digital full bank applicants, while nine are digital wholesale bank applicants.

Singapore fintech offers one-stop electronic platform for corporate loan market

SEEKING to enhance the efficiency and liquidity of this market – which has traditionally thrived on roadshows, voice calls and Rolodexes – Singapore-based fintech iLex is creating a digital platform that allows end-to-end automation for loan syndication and trade execution.

MPA to prioritise crew change for Singapore-registered ships; ease pleasure craft restrictions

THIS means all Singapore-registered ships will be allowed to carry out crew change in Singapore, regardless of their purpose of call, if they meet all prevailing requirements.

The STI today

STI falls 0.15% on Thursday; regional markets in profit-taking mode

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 3.96 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 2,665.66.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

No mid-year bonus for civil servants for first time since 2009; year-end bonus still up in the air

Taiwan central bank cuts growth outlook, holds fire on rates

Germany wants to bolster EU shaken by pandemic: Merkel

MPA to prioritise crew change for Singapore-registered ships; ease pleasure craft restrictions

Indonesia central bank makes year's 3rd rate cut, trims GDP outlook

Temasek, CapitaLand, NTWU to pilot table separators in some food courts, canteens

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 06:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP raises nearly US$12b in hybrid bonds issue

[BENGALURU] British oil major BP has raised US$11.90 billion in debt through an issue of hybrid bonds in multiple...

Jun 18, 2020 06:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indian PM Modi opens coal mining to private sector

[CHENNAI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday officially launched the auction of 41 coal mines with an...

Jun 18, 2020 06:11 PM
Government & Economy

No mid-year bonus for civil servants for first time since 2009; year-end bonus still up in the air

THERE will be no mid-year bonus for civil servants this year - for the first time since the global financial crisis...

Jun 18, 2020 06:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Prudential sells Jackson equity stake to Apollo-backed Athene for US$500m

[LONDON] Prudential has sold a minority stake in its US business, Jackson, to Apollo Global-backed Athene Holding...

Jun 18, 2020 05:59 PM
Stocks

STI falls 0.15% on Thursday; regional markets in profit-taking mode

LOCAL shares remained range-bound on Thursday as traders mulled the implications of resurgent Covid-19 cases in the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.