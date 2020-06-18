You are here

Home > Transport

COE bidding to resume from July 6

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 3:19 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises will resume, starting with the first exercise on July 6, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press statement on Thursday. 

Bidding for COEs has been suspended since April due to the implementation of "circuit-breaker" measures amid the Covid-19 outbreak. 

With motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms reopening from June 19 as Singapore moves into Phase Two, motor dealers will resume operations, including test drives by prospective vehicle buyers. 

This provides a two-week period for motor dealers and vehicle buyers to plan and confirm vehicle purchases before the COE bidding exercises resume, LTA said. 

Thereafter, COE bidding exercises will resume according to the schedule prior to the "circuit breaker", opening on the first and third Mondays of each month, LTA added. 

SEE ALSO

COE, road tax and other costs will continue to apply to private cars, says Khaw Boon Wan

The COE quota for the bidding exercises in July will be 8,737. COE quota from the suspension of bidding will also be gradually returned to the market, the authority said. 

According to LTA, the accumulated COE quota of 19,490 from the suspended bidding exercises from April to June will be returned to the market over the next 12 months from July 2020 to June 2021.

One-third of the accumulated quota, or 6,494 COEs, will be returned from July to September this year. The remaining two-thirds, or 12,996 COEs, will be returned from October 2020 to June 2021. 

"In reviewing how to return the accumulated COE quota to the market, LTA has considered the need to ensure sufficient supply of COEs to meet the orders that have built up during the period of COE bidding suspension, as well as the need to smoothen the supply of COEs to ensure long-term market stability," LTA said. 

The next COE quota announcement for the bidding period from August to October will be made in July.

Separately, BT on Wednesday reported that car dealerships and automotive companies around the island are taking decisive steps to implement a series of safe management measures as they resume operations. 

READ MORE: For watch boutiques and car showrooms, premium also now means safe

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Geely Automobile steps towards mainland China listing; Hong Kong shares surge

Qantas halts most international flights until October on border closure

Scooters, e-bikes gain traction as virus lockdowns ease

European car sales show signs of tepid recovery

EU worried Fiat-PSA deal may hit competition in vans

Lufthansa warns rescue threatened as billionaire weighs in

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 03:18 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares down nearly 1% as dismal jobs data, virus relapse weigh

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Thursday as the country's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in...

Jun 18, 2020 03:03 PM
Government & Economy

Top China Parliament body to review Hong Kong security legislation

[BEIJING] The top decision-making body of China's Parliament will review a draft of national security legislation...

Jun 18, 2020 02:53 PM
Stocks

HKEX to launch green exchange promoting sustainable investments

HONG Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is launching a "pioneering" exchange that will act as a data and...

Jun 18, 2020 02:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

China could top Japan's LNG imports in 2020 as coronavirus cuts demand

[TOKYO] China may overtake Japan as the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer earlier than...

Jun 18, 2020 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close down on virus worries, higher yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a stronger yen...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.